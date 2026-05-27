Foundersuite Powers Investor Outreach for 100,000+ Startups Using Nylas Email API

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylas, the communications data layer for modern software, today published a case study detailing how Foundersuite has used the Nylas Email API to power investor outreach across its platform since 2018.

Foundersuite is the all-in-one fundraising platform used by startups, accelerators, and investment firms worldwide. The platform gives founders a complete fundraising workflow in one place: a searchable database of 216,000 investors, an investor CRM, personalized outreach tools, pitch deck hosting, a data room, and deal document templates. To date, Foundersuite's users have raised more than $21 billion in capital across more than 100,000 companies.

Investor outreach sits at the center of the Foundersuite product. When the company built a direct Gmail integration to support it, maintenance became a recurring burden -- provider-side changes broke the connection, and debugging pulled engineers away from product work. There was a bigger problem underneath: roughly half of Foundersuite's potential customers used Outlook, a provider the platform couldn't support. Without Outlook coverage, Foundersuite was cut off from half its addressable market.

Rather than build a second direct integration on top of an already-strained Gmail connection, Foundersuite moved to Nylas. The Nylas Email API covers Gmail, Outlook, and additional providers through a single integration. Foundersuite's engineering team stopped maintaining inbox infrastructure and refocused on Foundersuite's core product.

"We tried building our own Gmail integration, and it was always having issues. It took a lot of engineering time to maintain," said Nathan Beckord, CEO of Foundersuite. "Moving to Nylas meant we could support both Gmail and Outlook users through one integration, reach virtually every founder on our platform, and get our engineers focused back on Foundersuite."

The Nylas integration supports the full Foundersuite outreach workflow: bi-directional email sync across providers, personalized send with open tracking, draft and template support, and provider-agnostic authentication.

"AI is only as powerful as the infrastructure behind it, and Foundersuite has understood that longer than most," said Jeff Koets, CEO of Nylas. "What started as a need to support Gmail and Outlook through one integration has evolved into a foundation for the next generation of intelligent fundraising workflows. We're proud to have been part of that journey since 2018."

Foundersuite is now developing an autonomous fundraising AI agent designed to handle investor discovery, outreach sequencing, and follow-up with minimal manual input. The same integration that solved the Gmail and Outlook problem in 2018 is what makes that next step possible.

The full case study is available at nylas.com/case-study/foundersuite/.

About Foundersuite

Foundersuite is the all-in-one fundraising platform trusted by startups, accelerators, and investment firms worldwide. Foundersuite also operates Fundingstack, a sister platform for venture funds, investment bankers, and fundraising consultants. To date, users of Foundersuite's platforms have raised more than $21 billion in capital across more than 100,000 companies. Learn more at foundersuite.com.

About Nylas

Nylas is the communications data layer powering core product experiences and agentic AI workflows. Through a single integration, Nylas normalizes email, calendar, and contacts across Gmail, Microsoft, IMAP, and 250+ other providers, giving product teams reliable access to communications infrastructure without managing provider complexity. As AI agents take on more work inside inboxes and calendars, Nylas provides the structured data and execution primitives they need to operate. Companies around the globe rely on Nylas to power productivity features, scheduling experiences, and workflow automation across more than 34.5 billion API transactions every month. Nylas is SOC 2 Type II certified and compliant with ISO 27001, ISO 27701, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA. Learn more at nylas.com.