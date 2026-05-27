Roku Unveils New TV Home Screen for the Next Era of Streaming

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Roku unveiled a new Home Screen that introduces a more dynamic, smarter experience and will reach over 100 million streaming households soon. With more relevant recommendations and faster pathways to content, the new Roku Home Screen reduces friction, maintains Roku’s signature simplicity, and helps viewers find their next favorite show with ease.

Today’s advancements mark the first significant update of the Roku Home Screen in over a decade. Guided by deep behavioral insights and viewer input, this update ensures every change is grounded in what users actually do, need, and value. The new personalized Home Screen tackles the biggest challenges in streaming, while offering a tailored, content-forward way to start watching.

“When we set out to rethink the Home Screen, we knew we should listen to the people who use it every day. So we talked to the viewers, we tested extensively, and we pushed until the design and the data lined up for a meaningful update,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “Now, our new Home Screen puts entertainment at the center of everything, while staying true to Roku’s simple, intuitive roots. More than 100 million households will feel the difference the moment they turn on their TV—and it opens up a better, more powerful experience for our partners as well.”

A majority of streamers (82%) agree they would love if they turned on their TV and the show they wanted to watch was right on their Home Screen.* The new Roku Home Screen does just that, recommending content based on your interests and helping you start watching faster. With billions of possible Home Screen combinations, Roku’s intelligence models pick the best one for each viewer every time they turn on their TV. New features include:

Quick Access for your most used apps, continuously adapting to your routine

for your most used apps, continuously adapting to your routine An intelligence-driven and expanded content-first “ Top Picks for You ” section

” section New genre-based destinations such as: For You, built on your interests and filled with fresh personalized picks Subscriptions, allowing for a convenient way to browse and discover from across all your subscriptions in one place

Search in key destinations with relevant suggestions and results

in key destinations with relevant suggestions and results A streamlined collapsible menu

Elevated shortcuts for everyday actions including Save List, Continued Watching, and more

for everyday actions including Save List, Continued Watching, and more Your Daily Scoop, a dynamic row that brings you a curated digest of breakout shows and cultural trends

a dynamic row that brings you a curated digest of breakout shows and cultural trends A Roku City tile, taking you to an interactive version of your favorite screensaver

The new Home Screen begins rolling out today across all Roku TVs and streaming devices in the United States. Expansion to additional countries will follow in the coming months.

To learn more about what’s new, visit the Roku Blog. Visual and video assets can be found here.

* Roku/Harris Poll April 2026

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. Today, it is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025). Roku connects viewers to the content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences through advertising and subscriptions, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to reach and engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku-made TVs are available at major retailers, and licensed Roku TV™ models are sold by leading TV brands in more than 15 countries around the world. Roku also owns and operates The Roku Channel, the home of premium and free entertainment; Howdy, a low-cost subscription service; and Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements relating to the features, capabilities, benefits, and reach of the Roku Home Screen and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed in reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on Roku’s website.