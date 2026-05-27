CTG Awarded HGACBuy Contract to Accelerate AI Adoption for Public Agencies

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG), a Cegeka company, announced today that it has been awarded a nationwide cooperative purchasing contract through HGACBuy, the Houston‑Galveston Area Council’s (H‑GAC) procurement program. Under Contract AI05‑26, eligible government agencies and qualifying nonprofits can now procure CTG’s artificial intelligence and data consulting services directly—without issuing their own competitive bid.

CTG awarded nationwide cooperative purchasing contract through HGACBuy, the Houston‑Galveston Area Council’s (H‑GAC) procurement program. Share

This award allows more than 8,000 HGACBuy member organizations across all 50 states to engage CTG using a pre‑competitively awarded contract with established terms and pricing, significantly reducing procurement time and administrative burden for AI and data initiatives.

Simplifying Access to AI for the Public Sector

Public sector organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize operations, improve decision‑making, and responsibly adopt artificial intelligence—while working with limited resources and complex procurement requirements. The HGACBuy contract provides a streamlined and compliant path to engage CTG for AI and data consulting services that support these goals.

“Government agencies want to move forward with AI, but procurement complexity and compliance uncertainty often slow progress,” said Amit Trivedi, Managing Director, CTG. “Through HGACBuy, agencies can focus on outcomes instead of process—engaging CTG quickly and confidently under a contract that has already been competitively awarded.”

Services Available Under HGACBuy Contract AI05‑26

Through the HGACBuy contract, CTG provides a practical, implementation‑focused portfolio of AI and data services designed for public sector environments, including:

AI Strategy and Readiness Assessments to evaluate current capabilities and define a realistic roadmap for AI adoption aligned to organizational goals

to evaluate current capabilities and define a realistic roadmap for AI adoption aligned to organizational goals Data Modeling and Architecture Design to support and modernize analytics, reporting, and AI use cases

to support and modernize analytics, reporting, and AI use cases Business Intelligence and Dashboard Development to provide real-time insights for administrators and executives

to provide real-time insights for administrators and executives AI and BI Managed Services , including ongoing support and optimization

, including ongoing support and optimization Data Governance and DataOps to improve quality, reliability, and compliance

to improve quality, reliability, and compliance Platform Administration and Performance Optimization across modern data platforms

across modern data platforms Training and Knowledge Transfer to build internal capability and user adoption

CTG’s approach emphasizes responsible AI adoption, measurable outcomes, and alignment with each agency’s data maturity and regulatory requirements.

A Trusted Partner for Regulated Environments

CTG brings decades of experience delivering technology services in highly regulated and mission‑critical environments. As part of Cegeka, CTG combines local public sector expertise with global delivery scale and deep specialization in data, analytics, and artificial intelligence.

“The HGACBuy contract removes a major barrier for agencies that want to take meaningful steps with AI,” added Trivedi. “Whether an organization is assessing readiness or operationalizing AI, this vehicle makes it easier to get started—and to scale responsibly.”

How to Engage CTG Through HGACBuy

Eligible entities can access CTG’s AI consulting services by:

Joining HGACBuy (if not already a member) through an H‑GAC interlocal agreement Issuing a purchase order directly to CTG under Contract AI05‑26

No independent RFP or competitive bid is required.

For additional information, visit www.hgacbuy.org or learn more about CTG’s HGACBuy AI Consulting Services at https://www.ctg.com/hgacbuy-contract-ai-consulting-services.

About CTG

Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG), a Cegeka company, is a leading provider of IT solutions and services for organizations in North America and Western Europe. CTG helps clients accelerate modernization and drive measurable outcomes through expertise in data & analytics, artificial intelligence, application services, and digital transformation. Founded in 1966, CTG serves clients across healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, energy, and the public sector. Learn more at www.ctg.com.

About HGACBuy

HGACBuy is the cooperative purchasing program of the Houston‑Galveston Area Council (H‑GAC), a regional organization serving local governments since 1974. HGACBuy provides competitively awarded contracts that enable more than 8,000 government and nonprofit members nationwide to procure goods and services efficiently and compliantly. Learn more at www.hgacbuy.org.