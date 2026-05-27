Ulta Beauty, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Launch Exclusive Supergirl Partnership, Bridging Beauty & Culture

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced an exclusive partnership with DC Studios’ highly anticipated feature film, Supergirl, coming to theaters on June 26 from Warner Bros. Pictures. The summer-long integrated campaign features actress Milly Alcock, starring in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El, and celebrates the film's central message of self-discovery and personal empowerment.

“Our partnership with Supergirl connects Ulta Beauty to one of this year's biggest cultural moments, while empowering our guests to express themselves boldly through beauty,” said Kelly Mahoney, Chief Marketing Officer of Ulta Beauty. “This summer, we're showing up in-store, on-screen, and through in-person events in a way that's unmistakably Ulta Beauty – bringing together brands across our unparalleled assortment to inspire our guests to create their own version of Krypton’s rebel girl beauty.”

The partnership includes a custom promotional campaign spot running on social media, streaming, linear TV, and cinema this summer, along with immersive in-store experiences at select Ulta Beauty retail stores, and an exclusive digital buying guide featuring a bold lineup of products, including a multi-branded beauty collection centered around three signature beauty looks inspired by Supergirl's journey.

"Supergirl’s story is all about rewriting the rules, discovering who you are, and owning it unapologetically. I love that Ulta Beauty gives everyone the freedom to experiment, embrace their most authentic self, and unleash their inner rebel,” said Milly Alcock. “I’m so excited to team up for this campaign because I hope we can empower everyone everywhere to rock their look and find their power all summer long.”

Discovering the Superpowers of Beauty

Customers can now discover and shop three Supergirl-inspired beauty looks – Power Glam, Grunge Romance, and Iconic Shimmer – through an interactive digital buying guide on Ulta.com featuring Ulta Beauty Collection and brand collaborations from Joico, OPI, and Sol de Janeiro. Beauty enthusiasts will also be able to purchase limited-edition animated Supergirl x Ulta Beauty digital gift cards, exclusively at Ulta.com, while supplies last.

Reaching Supergirl Fans Nationwide

Ulta Beauty launched a custom co-branded promotional spot featuring Milly Alcock across cinema, social media, CTV and streaming channels including Max, Hulu, and Peacock, running now through mid-July. The Supergirl x Ulta Beauty spot, celebrating the real beauty of the unapologetic spirit - the confidence that comes from being yourself, not who others expect you to be.

Bringing the Rebel Aesthetic to Life

Starting June 7, all Ulta Beauty locations will feature dedicated retail displays organized by the three signature Supergirl-inspired beauty looks, highlighting an assortment of products from Ulta Beauty Collection, Joico, Sol de Janeiro, and OPI that help bring the rebel aesthetic to life. Customers who spend at least $30 on Joico products in-store will also receive a free limited-edition Joico x Supergirl cosmetic bag.

Fans can also experience immersive large-scale window vinyl’s designed by legendary Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book artist Bilquis Evely, installed at five Ulta Beauty locations in New York City (Herald Square), Dallas (Inwood Village/Lovers Lane), Los Angeles (Westwood, Santa Monica), and Chicago (Michigan Avenue). Additionally, 12 Ulta Beauty stores across New York City (Chelsea) and Mexico will showcase Supergirl’s bold, graffiti-inspired energy through digital experiences.

On June 22, in celebration of the Supergirl world premiere, Ulta Beauty will host local events in New York City (Chelsea), Los Angeles (Empire Center Burbank), Dallas (The Shops at Park Lane), and Chicago (Michigan Avenue) featuring glam touch-up stations for beauty enthusiasts, courtesy of Ulta Beauty Artist Collective makeup artists, along with brand partner activations from Joico and more.

For more information about Supergirl x Ulta Beauty, please visit Ulta.com and follow @ultabeauty on Instagram and TikTok for more updates and inspiration.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, wellness and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to approximately 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. With an expansive product assortment, professional salon services and its beloved Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, the company delivers seamless, personalized experiences across stores, Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty App – where the possibilities are truly beautiful. Ulta Beauty is also expanding its presence internationally through a joint venture in Mexico, a franchise in the Middle East, and its subsidiary, Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer operating in the U.K. and Ireland. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

About Supergirl

Supergirl, DC Studios’ newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El, alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham, with David Corenswet and Jason Momoa.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey.

Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editors Tatiana S. Riegel and Fred Raskin, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About DC Studios

DC Studios, a newly formed division of Warner Bros. Discovery, is committed to building a long-term creative architecture to realize the power and wonder of the DC Universe across ﬁlm, TV, animation and gaming under a single banner. Fueled by eight trailblazing decades of DC Comics, the Company is collaborating with key divisions throughout the WBD family – and innovative artists and storytellers from around the world – to bring DC’s rich trove of powerful stories and globally beloved characters to life within a single unified DCU that spans every platform and medium worldwide. Kicked off last summer with James Gunn’s acclaimed blockbuster Superman, the next chapter of this dynamic, all-new DCU will bring a range of stunning new characters and worlds to screens across the globe – from the intergalactic cops of Lanterns, to the chilling Gotham anti-hero of Clayface, to the compelling young hero at the heart of this summer’s hugely anticipated big-screen epic Supergirl – inviting fans and newcomers alike to experience a bold new vision of one of the biggest, most enduring and grandest stories ever told.