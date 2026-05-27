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NCR Voyix Partners With U.S. Bank Voyager to Enable Fleet Card Acceptance Through Voyix Connect

Integration supports NCR Voyix’s continued expansion of commercial fuel payment capabilities

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), a platform‑powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining, today announced a collaboration with U.S. Bank® Voyager® (Voyager) to enable Voyager fleet card acceptance for commercial fuel transactions at NCR Voyix’s cloud-native POS systems in the United States.

"NCR Voyix enables seamless fleet transactions with Voyager card acceptance."

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Under the collaboration, NCR Voyix’s payments platform, Voyix Connect, will be expanded to integrate with the Voyager network to support transaction processing for fleets using Voyager fleet cards at participating locations. NCR Voyix expects to begin rolling out Voyager card acceptance in 2026 as the company continues deploying its cloud-based Voyix POS and fuel solutions across its base of more than 18,000 fuel stations.

“As we expand our commercial fuel capabilities, our focus remains on making fleet transactions easier to accept and easier to manage for our fuel and convenience customers,” said Nick East, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at NCR Voyix. “Integrating Voyager through Voyix Connect supports that goal by helping deliver a consistent payment experience at the pump while strengthening our next-generation commercial offering.”

“Voyager integrates innovative technology with bank-grade discipline, authentic fleet expertise and attentive service to make it easier for drivers, managers and executives,” said Joe Eykyn, Senior Vice President, U.S. Bank Voyager. “Working with NCR Voyix helps extend these benefits by enabling seamless acceptance through a modern, cloud-based POS environment, supporting merchants as they serve fleet customers with speed and confidence.”

NCR Voyix continues to expand its commercial fuel portfolio as operators modernize infrastructure and adopt cloud-native solutions. With Voyix Connect, the company is focused on simplifying payment enablement and supporting scalable integrations that help fuel retailers serve fleet customers efficiently.

About NCR Voyix
NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide.

About U.S. Bancorp
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The company's three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, and its team of nearly 70,000 people invest their hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, U.S. Bancorp is deeply respected for its culture and long-term stewardship and admired for its diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Learn more at usbank.com/about.

Contacts

NCR Voyix Contacts

Media Relations:
Chad Biele
media.relations@ncrvoyix.com

Investor Relations:
Sarah Jane Schneider
investor.relations@ncrvoyix.com

Industry:

NCR Voyix Corporation

NYSE:VYX
Details
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
CEO: James Kelly
Employees: 14,000
Organization: PUB
Revenues: $2.7 billion (2025)
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#Fintech
#FleetCards
#FuelRetail
#Payments
#PointOfSale

Contacts

NCR Voyix Contacts

Media Relations:
Chad Biele
media.relations@ncrvoyix.com

Investor Relations:
Sarah Jane Schneider
investor.relations@ncrvoyix.com

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