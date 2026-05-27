Lovett Industrial and Peakline Real Estate Funds Break Ground on 1.1M SF North Park Logistics Center in Metro Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, in partnership with Peakline Real Estate Funds (“PREF”), announced today the groundbreaking of North Park Logistics Center, a 1,140,584-square-foot Class A cross-dock facility being developed on approximately 55.68 acres in Glendale, Arizona.

Located in Metro Phoenix’s Southwest Valley, North Park Logistics Center offers immediate access to Northern Parkway, Loop 303, and Interstate 10, providing efficient connectivity to Arizona’s growing consumer base and the broader Western U.S. distribution network.

The development is situated within one of the nation’s fastest-growing logistics corridors, home to a diverse concentration of Fortune 500 corporations and globally recognized distribution users. With limited availability of modern large-format product in the Southwest Valley, the project is well-positioned to meet continued occupier demand.

“The Southwest Valley has quickly emerged as one of the premier logistics hubs in the Western U.S., and Glendale is one of the most strategic locations within the broader Metro Phoenix market for large-scale regional distribution,” said Charlie Meyer, CEO of Lovett Industrial. “We continue to see increasing demand from large format occupiers looking to serve both the local market and the broader region. This location checks all the boxes for modern users, with exceptional access to major transportation corridors, a deep and growing labor pool, and a business-friendly environment. We’re excited to partner with PREF on this project and continue expanding our presence in the region.”

North Park Logistics Center will feature 40-foot clear heights, an 8-inch reinforced concrete slab, 197 dock-high doors, 29 knockout panels and ample trailer parking with truck court depths ranging from 185 to 367 feet. The project is being developed on a speculative basis to accommodate a broad range of modern distribution users. Delivery is anticipated in Q2 2027. The development is planned as a multi-phase development, with the second phase totaling approximately 623,000 square feet.

“We are proud to partner with Lovett Industrial on a project that reflects the continued strength and long-term growth potential of the Metro Phoenix industrial market,” said Dominic DeRose, Senior Managing Director of PREF. “North Park Logistics Center is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of today’s industrial and logistics users, and we believe the project’s scale, location and connectivity make it a highly compelling addition to the region’s logistics infrastructure.”

Marketing and leasing efforts for North Park Logistics Center will be exclusively handled by John Werstler and Cooper Fratt of CBRE. Bank OZK is the senior construction lender. Willmeng Construction is serving as the general contractor, HPA as the lead architect and Hunter Engineering is serving as the project’s civil engineer.

North Park Logistics Center marks Lovett Industrial’s fifth industrial development in the Western U.S. Other projects include:

I-10 Innovation Center in Tolleson, Arizona

Lovett 76 Logistics Center in Brighton, Colorado

Renaissance Logistics Center in Rialto, California

Broadway Logistics Center in Denver, Colorado

Together, these projects comprise over 1.6 million square feet of completed industrial space across the region.

About Lovett Industrial:

Founded in 2020 and based in Houston, Texas, Lovett Industrial is a privately held vertically integrated logistics real estate investment platform that seeks to develop and acquire industrial real estate assets that are differentiated by their quality, location, and functionality. Currently active in over 16 markets across the United States, Lovett Industrial’s portfolio comprises approximately 24 million square feet of completed, acquired, and under-construction warehouses and over 15 million square feet of warehouses planned for future development. Lovett Industrial’s founders have combined over 60+ years of experience in the commercial and industrial real estate sectors. For more information, visit www.lovettindustrial.com and follow @Lovett_industrial on social media.

About Peakline Real Estate Funds:

Peakline Real Estate Funds ("PREF") is a private real estate investment firm providing direct access to opportunities across rental housing, industrial, office, and retail properties. PREF currently has over $1.7 billion in equity invested across six funds and select individual investments, totaling $5 billion in gross value across 17 million square feet in more than 15 key growth markets in the U.S. PREF is part of Peakline Partners, an SEC-registered investment adviser and private investment firm.