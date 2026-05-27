GigaDevice Secures Broad Multi-Product Automotive Design Wins with Tury, Accelerating Expansion in Latin America

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, today announced a broad multi-product design wins and strategic collaboration with Tury, a leading automotive electronics manufacturer in Brazil.

GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company, today announced multiple design wins across its product portfolio and a strategic collaboration with Tury, a leading automotive electronics manufacturer in Brazil. Share

This milestone underscores GigaDevice’s accelerating expansion into the Latin American automotive market and reflects the increasing recognition of its MCU and analog portfolio across regional manufacturers.

By leveraging GigaDevice’s broad portfolio spanning MCU, power management, op-amp and comparators, Tury benefits from a comprehensive semiconductor platform, enabling more efficient system integration, simplified sourcing, and optimized overall cost across multiple vehicle applications.

This integrated solution is being deployed across vehicle control, safety, and infotainment systems, with multiple GigaDevice products adopted across different automotive modules. The GD32C231 MCU series is currently in final validation for vehicle control applications, including window lifter modules, throttle controllers, and speed limiters. In parallel, the GD30LD2401 series low-dropout (LDO) regulator has already entered mass production, with over 30,000 units shipped, providing reliable voltage regulation for automotive modules in the automotive aftermarket. GigaDevice’s op-amps and comparators are also being implemented for analog signal processing in safety and infotainment systems. Together, this portfolio enables Tury to streamline component sourcing across processing, power management, and analog functions while supporting more efficient system design.

Building on this integrated approach, Tury’s selection was driven by several key factors, including GigaDevice’s competitive cost-performance ratio, compact packaging options suited for space-constrained automotive designs, and proven production readiness. In addition, strong local technical support from the GigaDevice Americas team played an important role in accelerating design validation and deployment.

Daniel Turi, CEO of Tury, said: "GigaDevice’s products deliver an excellent balance of performance, compact design, and production readiness, backed by responsive technical support. Their broad portfolio allows us to streamline sourcing across multiple functional domains, which is a key advantage as we scale our automotive platforms."

Shahram Mehraban, VP and General Manager of GigaDevice Americas region, added: "Latin America is a priority growth market for GigaDevice, and this win with Tury validates both our product portfolio and our regional execution. Seeing our MCU, LDO, and analog products move into production and validation across automotive applications reflects the momentum we are building across the Americas. We look forward to expanding this partnership."

With multiple projects already underway, GigaDevice and Tury plan to further expand collaboration across future automotive platforms, reinforcing GigaDevice’s position as a trusted semiconductor partner in the Americas.

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