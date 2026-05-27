InMarket and Basis Expand Strategic Partnership to Bring RMN Audiences, Lift Optimized Audiences, and Outcomes-Focused Measurement Natively into Basis Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMarket and Basis, the leading intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising, today announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership designed to close that gap.

US retail media advertising is on track to reach nearly $70 billion in 2026 — growing 17.8% year-over-year and outpacing both social and search — yet most media teams still can't prove what that investment actually drives.

This partnership enhances retail media measurement for Basis users. They now have native access to InMarket's full suite of outcome measurement capabilities and a collection of unique Retail Media Network (RMN) and incremental lift audiences, comprised of known responders (visits/purchasers) — delivered directly within the platform where media teams already work.

The expanded agreement elevates an existing audience integration into a comprehensive full-funnel offering, connecting ad exposure to real-world visits and sales outcomes across all retailers and RMNs. Incremental sales lift measurement capabilities will also be extended to support clients across the Dining, CPG and Automotive verticals.

What Advertisers Now Have Access To:

Incremental Visit & Sales Lift Measurement — Basis customers gain direct access to InMarket's market-leading measurement capabilities to quantify incremental visits and sales lift across all retailers and RMNs, plus incremental sales lift capabilities across the Dining, CPG, and Automotive verticals.

— Basis customers gain direct access to InMarket's market-leading measurement capabilities to quantify incremental visits and sales lift across all retailers and RMNs, plus incremental sales lift capabilities across the Dining, CPG, and Automotive verticals. Unique RMN Audiences — Retail Media Network-specific audience segments built from visitation and commerce data — including buyer types unavailable on RMNs themselves, such as cash purchasers and offline-only buyers — are now accessible through Basis. Clients will also have access to target audiences across RMN for conquesting efforts.

— Retail Media Network-specific audience segments built from visitation and commerce data — including buyer types unavailable on RMNs themselves, such as cash purchasers and offline-only buyers — are now accessible through Basis. Clients will also have access to target audiences across RMN for conquesting efforts. Lift Optimized Audiences — Basis customers can leverage InMarket's Lift Optimized Audiences through its platform to plan, activate, and target known visitors, purchasers, and look-alikes — driving measurable incremental outcomes and greater efficiency from every media dollar.

"Integrating InMarket's unique audiences and outcomes-focused measurement capabilities builds on Basis’ commitment to deliver market-leading activation and performance through the industry’s most-connected platform,” said Tim Smith, EVP of corporate development, Basis. “These capabilities give agencies and brands real-time intelligence that’s essential for measurable business results."

"Our focus is leveraging real-time technology and intelligence to help marketers target the right people, optimize those interactions inflight and ultimately connect every dollar spent to a verifiable business outcome," said Michael Della Penna, Chief Strategy Officer at InMarket. "Our expanded partnership with Basis brings these performance-driven solutions natively into its platform, enabling advertisers to grow both the effectiveness and efficiency of their spend. This is a force multiplier — delivering smarter, faster, better outcomes for everyone involved."

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has connected brands and customers when and where it matters most. Through InMarket's industry-leading real-time marketing and measurement platform, brands can drive growth, optimize spend, and close the loop between consumer intent and purchase with unique, real-time, actionable intent, location, and item-level commerce data.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was named by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three consecutive years. InMarket was awarded a 2025 BIG Innovation Award and Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2024 Digiday Technology Awards for its innovative technology. InMarket also received an Outstanding Achievement at the 2024 Internet Advertising Competition for Best Integrated Ad Campaign, recognized as a Marcom Gold Winner and Global Tech Award Winner in AdTech for its exceptional client work.

InMarket's nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

About Basis

Basis is solving advertising's biggest challenges with a foundational software platform that connects every channel, every workflow, and every financial system into one governed operating system. With AI-driven media planning and management capabilities, Basis is a unified command center for agencies and brands. It creates capacity for media teams through integrated applications specialized in planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis empowers leaders with AI-powered efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.