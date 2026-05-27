Lockhart, Morris & Montgomery Inc. (LMM) and Overtime Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI in Collections

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overtime.ai, a voice-first AI platform for agencies, debt buyers, healthcare organizations and first party collections teams, today announced a strategic partnership with LMM, a nationally recognized leader in accounts receivable management.

The companies will work together to evaluate how conversational AI can be applied across collections workflows to improve performance, support operational teams, and create more flexible consumer engagement.

Across the collections industry, organizations are moving past AI experimentation and beginning to define how it fits into day-to-day operations. LMM is supporting this shift with a focus on practical application – identifying where the technology can support collectors, improve consistency, and expand how consumers engage and resolve accounts.

As part of the partnership, LMM and Overtime will begin initial pilot work focused on applying AI within real collections workflows – evaluating how it performs in supporting operational teams, enhancing engagement, and driving measurable outcomes. The goal is not to test AI in isolation, but to understand how it can operate within a live collections environment.

“The conversation in collections is shifting from whether to use AI to how to apply it in a way that actually improves outcomes,” said Dan Kutchel, CEO of Overtime. “What stands out about LMM is their focus on real operations. This is not about experimenting with AI; it’s about understanding how it performs in a live environment and where it can drive measurable impact.”

LMM’s leadership hopes to leverage AI to extend and support its existing operation, not replace it – helping teams work more efficiently while maintaining the consistency and discipline required in collections.

“We believe AI should strengthen the operation and support the people behind it,” said Brian Valentin of LMM. “This is about giving consumers more ways to engage and resolve accounts, while enabling our teams to operate more effectively at scale.”

The collaboration reflects a broader shift within the industry toward modernizing engagement strategies to meet evolving consumer expectations.

“Consumers expect flexibility in how they communicate and how they make payments,” said Zack Shlachtman of LMM. “We are evaluating how AI can support that experience while continuing to deliver the level of service our clients and consumers expect.”

About Overtime

Founded in 2026 and based in Miami, Overtime is purpose-built for agencies, debt buyers, healthcare organizations and first party collections teams, providing voice AI, compliance controls, and performance infrastructure designed to support consistent, scalable engagement across consumer interactions.