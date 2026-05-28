Mitsubishi Chemical and Accenture Establish Joint Venture to Drive AI-Enabled Business Reinvention and Operational Transformation

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have established a joint venture to support the chemical firm’s AI-enabled reinvention, with the aim of optimizing corporate operations and building a sustainable operating model to meet the ongoing challenge of productivity improvement in Japan. The new company, Rix Business Partners, was established through DIA-RIX, the wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation from which the joint venture is being formed.

Through the joint venture, the two companies will develop an AI-enabled digital platform to underpin Mitsubishi’s corporate functions—primarily general affairs, including administrative services and facilities management—across its domestic offices and manufacturing sites. The platform will support Mitsubishi Chemical as it enters its next phase of growth by enhancing visibility, standardization and cross-site management, and enabling it to adapt to changes in the workforce. By embedding AI across day-to-day activities, employees can focus on higher value-added activities related to business and manufacturing.

“This business support transformation is grounded in Mitsubishi Chemical’s commitment to maximizing the value of human capital and our transformation philosophy centered on ‘connecting’ capabilities across the organization,” said Isao Yano, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Mitsubishi Chemical. “By leveraging digital technologies to reconnect operations, people, and data in a cross functional manner, we will create an environment in which our people can focus on higher value added business and manufacturing activities, while enhancing the sustainability of operations and long term enterprise value across the Mitsubishi Chemical Group.”

“As the foundations of operating models continue to shift, companies must move beyond incremental change and rethink how work gets done,” said Mitsuru Nagata, Senior Managing Director, Digital Core lead, Japan, Accenture. “Through this joint venture, we will combine careful reassessment of operations with the practical use of AI and digital technologies to help Mitsubishi Chemical turn strategy into action and take a leading position in the chemical industry. Utilising our proven expertise in delivering business reinvention, we will work with the firm to deliver effective, industry‑specific operational transformation and help establish new ways of working for the next era.”

Overview of the Joint Venture

Company name: RIX Business Partners Corporation

Representative: Shinichi Nakata

Location: 1‑1‑1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda‑ku, Tokyo (Palace Building)

Date of establishment: May 1, 2026

Equity structure: Mitsubishi Chemical 81%, Accenture 19%

Number of employees: 255 as of May 1, 2026

Business activities: Business support services, including facility management for offices and other sites, and various administrative services.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is a comprehensive chemical manufacturer that provides a wide range of materials, from basic chemicals to performance products. The company operates globally across diverse fields including mobility, semiconductors and communications, food, medical, and infrastructure.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

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