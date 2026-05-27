Community Choice Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Choice Credit Union (CCCU), a member-owned financial institution with more than 114,000 members and over $2 billion in assets, has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer personal loans to more consumers.

“Community Choice Credit Union’s mission is to help our neighbors achieve the life they desire,” said Devin Neu, Vice President of Consumer Lending at Community Choice Credit Union. “Through our partnership with Upstart, we’re providing fast, convenient access to digital personal lending that allows members to meet their financial needs wherever they are on their financial journey.”

Community Choice Credit Union started lending as a partner with Upstart in March 2026 to expand its personal lending program. On Upstart.com, qualified personal loan applicants who meet CCCU’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Community Choice Credit Union-branded experience to complete the online membership application and closing process.

“We’re proud to welcome Community Choice Credit Union to the family of Upstart lending partners,” said Ed Walters, Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. “With Upstart, Community Choice Credit Union is meeting more members where they are through a modern, digital-first experience powered by AI.”

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and Upstart’s new Cash Line product, a revolving line of credit. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

About Community Choice Credit Union

Community Choice Credit Union is where more than 114,000 members across 23 Michigan locations find friendly faces, simple banking tools, and personal financial guidance. With a focus on simple and easy financial solutions, members can set meaningful goals—and discover new ones—through everyday support and trusted service. For more information, visit communitychoicecu.com.