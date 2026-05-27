Avangrid Executes PPA with Microsoft for New 140 MW Solar Project in Washington; U.S. Contracts Now Exceed 500 MW

BICKLETON, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Microsoft for the 140 Megawatt-dc (100 MWac) Bluebird Solar project in Klickitat County, Washington. With the addition of Bluebird, Avangrid and Microsoft now have more than 500 MW of energy capacity under contract in the U.S.

“Bluebird Solar builds on our longstanding commitment to energy development and operations in Washington, bringing meaningful economic benefits to Klickitat County. We are proud to have built a strong relationship with Microsoft to help them meet their energy needs while investing in the communities where we operate,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “This adds to Avangrid's strong track record of developing projects to help meet growing energy demands from the world's leading technology companies."

Bluebird is the fourth U.S. energy project under contract between Avangrid and Microsoft, adding to a strong relationship between the two companies. The companies previously executed PPAs for Powell Creek Solar in Ohio and Camino Solar in California, both of which began commercial operation in 2025, and Juniper Canyon Wind in Washington, which is expected to begin commercial operation this year.

Construction of Bluebird is expected to create approximately 300 jobs, mostly filled by local union labor. Long-term operations and maintenance will also support several permanent jobs in the community. Over its lifetime, Avangrid expects Bluebird to contribute about $11 million in local property taxes which will support local public services. Avangrid expects Bluebird to achieve commercial operation in 2028.

Bluebird is located near four other energy projects owned and operated by Avangrid in Klickitat County and represents another $300 million investment in the community. The project’s name is inspired by the thousands of bluebirds that call this area home. The nearby town of Bickleton is known as the “Bluebird Capital of the World.”

Avangrid operates over 11 GW of installed capacity across its 25-state portfolio, which includes nearly 100 energy projects.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has corporate offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, and operations across 25 states with approximately $50 billion in assets. Avangrid owns and operates seven electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. It also owns and operates nearly 100 energy generation facilities across the United States with a capacity of more than 11 Gigawatts, enough to power over 3 million homes. Avangrid employs approximately 8,500 people and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2026 for the eighth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the Iberdrola Group. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.