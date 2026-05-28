EXIO Group Partners with Solidus Labs to Strengthen Trade Surveillance and AML Compliance

HONG KONG & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EXIO Group today announced a strategic partnership with Solidus Labs, the category-definer for multidimensional market integrity, to fully deploy the latter’s industry-leading HALO platform for 24/7 trade surveillance and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) transaction monitoring. This marks a substantive upgrade to EXIO Group’s compliance and security capabilities as it continues building an institutional-grade digital finance ecosystem.

As the only digital asset full-stack solutions provider admitted into the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) program, EX.IO (Hong Kong SFC-licensed VATP under EXIO Group, Central Entity Number: BUT670) has consistently adhered to its core strategy of “By TradFi, For TradFi”, currently offering a diverse range of tokenized products including gold, equities, and funds—continuing to lead the industry in both scale and variety.

Furthermore, The Group has rapidly developed end-to-end capabilities spanning Real World Asset (RWA) issuance to secondary market offering, establishing itself as the undisputed leader in Asia-Pacific’s compliant RWA sector. As EXIO Group actively expands into key markets including the Middle East, Solidus Labs serves as a critical technology partner across its operational jurisdictions, including Hong Kong and the Middle East. This seamless integration represents not only mutual technological support, but a further elevation of compliance standards that will effectively broaden and deepen the Group’s business capabilities. Solidus Labs’ digital asset compliance platform is now being deeply integrated with EXIO Group’s proprietary trading infrastructure to serve a growing base of digital asset clients across diverse geographies.

Through this collaboration, EXIO Group expects Solidus Labs’ services to deliver the following benefits:

24/7 Comprehensive Surveillance: Leveraging the HALO platform, EXIO Group achieves continuous, round-the-clock monitoring of trading data across all markets, time zones, and asset classes.

Leveraging the HALO platform, EXIO Group achieves continuous, round-the-clock monitoring of trading data across all markets, time zones, and asset classes. AI-Powered Manipulation Detection: HALO utilizes an AI agent network to detect complex market manipulation behaviors, including Wash Trading, Spoofing, and Layering.

HALO utilizes an AI agent network to detect complex market manipulation behaviors, including Wash Trading, Spoofing, and Layering. Cross-Chain Coverage: HALO’s capability to detect high-risk activities both on-chain and off-chain sets a new benchmark for institutional market integrity.

With these capabilities integrated into its trading infrastructure, EXIO Group is positioned to ensure that its rapid expansion across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East maintains compliance standards that match the most rigorous global regulatory requirements.

“For EXIO, compliance has never been merely a box-ticking exercise—it is the core competitive advantage that earns us the trust of institutional clients.” said Toya ZHANG, Deputy CEO of EXIO GROUP. “HALO’s exceptional performance in high-frequency, high-volume trading environments makes it our ideal partner. Through this collaboration, we aim to continuously enhance our compliance and security capabilities for institutional clients, supporting the Group’s broader growth trajectory.”

Solidus HALO utilizes a network of AI agents to detect complex market abuse patterns—such as spoofing, wash trading, and layering—across EXIO GROUP’s spot and off-platform channels.

“EXIO GROUP’s commitment to the highest standards of market integrity is core to their vision of empowering TradFi to embrace the future,” said Diana Xu, Head of APAC at Solidus Labs. “We are proud to support them as a trusted, secure, and compliant bridge between TradFi and digital assets. Together, we are building meaningful inroads for institutional players in Hong Kong and beyond, ushering in the next phase of digital asset adoption.”

About EXIO GROUP

EXIO Group serves as a global financial bridge connecting traditional finance (Web2) and the Web3 ecosystem, dedicated to building compliant financial infrastructure for the AI Agent era. Its flagship platform, EXIO Limited (“EX.IO”), is a Hong Kong-regulated, licensed Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) holding Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 7 (Providing Automated Trading Services) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

As the defining pioneer and market leader in Hong Kong’s Real World Asset (RWA) sector, EXIO Group provides a full-stack closed-loop service from asset tokenization to secondary liquidity, and has successfully issued multiple globally first-of-their-kind tokenized projects. EX.IO is also the only virtual asset trading platform admitted into the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) program. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group has expanded its business footprint to emerging markets including Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

About Solidus Labs

Born in crypto and built for Wall Street, Solidus Labs is the gold standard for crypto-native market integrity and trade surveillance. Founded in 2018 by Goldman Sachs veterans, the company merges institutional rigor with advanced AI to reinvent compliance for the modern financial era. At the core is HALO, an AI-powered risk-based platform trusted by financial institutions, crypto firms, and regulators globally to drive proactive, intelligence-led oversight across any product, venue, or asset class. For more information, visit: www.soliduslabs.com