Project Management Institute and Cannes Lions Launch Global Educators Forum to Help Prepare Students for the Future of Work

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project Management Institute (PMI), the leading authority in project success, today announced its partnership with Cannes Lions to launch the LIONS Educators Forum, a global initiative designed to connect academia with the creative industries and better prepare students for the evolving world of work.

The Forum responds to a growing need for closer alignment between what is taught in classrooms and the skills required in today’s rapidly changing, AI-enabled economy. As creativity, problem-solving, collaboration and adaptability become increasingly critical across every profession, educators and industry leaders have an opportunity to work together to ensure students are equipped to thrive.

The LIONS Educators Forum will focus on two core areas: developing future-ready curricula and strengthening pathways between education and employment. Through curated discussions, shared insights and ongoing collaboration, the Forum aims to equip educators with the tools, knowledge and industry access needed to better prepare students for creative careers.

Educators from around the world are invited to join a growing global network built on collaboration, where best practice is shared openly, ideas are challenged and the collective goal is to better prepare the next generation for success.

The Forum will be chaired by Vann Graves, Executive Director of VCU Brandcenter, and guided by a leadership team from Cannes Lions.

The programme will consist of three core components:

Global Roundtables: Two virtual roundtables each year, one in Spring and one in Autumn, bringing together educators and industry leaders to explore key challenges and opportunities.

Cannes Lions In-Person Forum: A dedicated programme during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from 22 to 26 June 2026, hosted at the PMI Cabana and offering educators direct access to industry insights and global best practice.

Year-Round Network: An ongoing global community where educators and industry professionals can connect, share resources and collaborate throughout the year.

Steve Latham, Global Head of Strategic Learning Initiatives at Cannes Lions, said:

"Creativity is now one of the most important skills in the global economy, yet the connection between education and industry has never been more critical. The LIONS Educators Forum is designed to close that gap by creating a space where educators and industry leaders can collaborate, share insights and shape the future together."

As Founding Partner, PMI will help shape the Forum’s agenda by bringing a critical perspective on the skills students will need to succeed in an AI-enabled workplace. As technology accelerates change across every profession, project management has become an essential capability for turning ideas into outcomes, helping people navigate uncertainty, build resilience, collaborate across disciplines and lead complex systems of work.

Menaka Gopinath, Chief Marketing Officer at PMI, said:

"The future of work will reward people who can do more than generate ideas. We need to equip students and the educators who guide them with the skills to bring people together, make sense of complexity and turn creative ambition into real-world impact. Through the LIONS Educators Forum, PMI is proud to help prepare the next generation with the capabilities to not only imagine what is possible, but to make it happen."

PMI works with thousands of academic institutions worldwide, equipping educators and students with industry-aligned tools that help turn ideas into outcomes, an essential capability in today’s creative economy.

The LIONS Educators Forum is part of Cannes Lions’ broader commitment to supporting lifelong learning and creative excellence across the global marketing and communications industry.

About Project Management Institute

PMI is the leading authority in project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the people and advanced practices behind successful projects. Supported by a global community of millions of project professionals and by thousands of corporations, government agencies and academic institutions, PMI provides the knowledge, resources and certifications to lead projects and transformations effectively and responsibly. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

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