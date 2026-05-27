Oakbridge Insurance Partners with Earl Bacon Agency to Expand Client Support Across Florida

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC, a U.S. Top 50 independent insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce a partnership with Earl Bacon Agency, a Tallahassee‑based insurance firm with more than 60 years of experience advising families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations across Florida’s Panhandle.

"Earl Bacon Agency brings decades of experience and credibility in one of the most complex insurance environments in the country... This partnership allows us to support that work with greater depth and resources.” Share

The partnership brings together Earl Bacon Agency’s deep regional roots and long-standing client relationships with Oakbridge’s broader specialty capabilities, carrier access, and collaborative platform. Clients will continue working with the same local advisors while benefiting from expanded resources designed to address the increasing complexity in property, casualty, and employee benefits risk.

Founded in 1963, Earl Bacon Agency has built a reputation for guiding clients through insurance challenges unique to Florida, including property insurance with an emphasis on coastal properties, regulatory changes, evolving workforce needs, and high net worth personal insurance. The firm provides property and casualty insurance and employee benefits advisory for individuals, businesses, and nonprofits throughout North Florida.

“Earl Bacon Agency brings decades of experience and credibility in one of the most complex insurance environments in the country,” said Matt James, EVP, CFO, and Chief Acquisition Officer of Oakbridge. “Their approach to advising clients is grounded in accountability, preparation, and long-term thinking which reflects exactly what we look for in a partner. This partnership allows us to support that work with greater depth and resources.”

President and CEO of Oakbridge, Robbie Smith, shared “The Earl Bacon Agency is deeply respected across Florida for its service to their clients and the commitment to their community. They are values-driven, locally led, and committed to doing things the right way. Partnering with the Earl Bacon team strengthens our presence in Florida and reinforces our focus on thoughtful, disciplined growth.”

Earl Bacon Agency will continue operating under its existing leadership in North Florida, maintaining continuity in client relationships and day-to-day service. The firm’s advisors will now have access to Oakbridge’s broader specialty expertise, collaborative support, and national carrier relationships.

“Our clients measure success by whether their advisor understands their full risk picture and helps them make decisions that endure,” said Bobby Nylen, Sr., President of Earl Bacon Agency. “Partnering with Oakbridge expands the resources we can bring to the table while allowing us to remain locally accountable to the clients and communities we serve.”

As insurance placements continue to grow more complex across Florida, the partnership positions both firms to deliver broader insight, deeper expertise, and long-term protection for clients navigating a changing landscape.

About Oakbridge Insurance

Oakbridge Insurance is a Top 50 U.S. insurance brokerage with deep specialty and niche market expertise. Backed by a people-first, employee equity-driven culture and powered by a unique regional governance model, Oakbridge delivers customized property & casualty, employee benefits, and specialty solutions across industries.

Learn more at oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About Earl Bacon Agency

Founded in 1963, The Earl Bacon Agency is a Florida-based independent insurance firm with offices in Tallahassee and Seaside (30A), serving organizations and individuals across the Florida Panhandle. Known for its deep regional expertise and long-standing client relationships, the firm advises clients on complex property and casualty risk, public-sector exposures, and long-term employee benefits planning. Learn more at earlbacon.com.