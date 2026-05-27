MaxLinear and GCT Semiconductor Partner to Develop Next-Generation 5G FWA and Converged Gateways

CARLSBAD, Calif. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for datacenter connectivity, data network, and carrier access infrastructure, and GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (“GCT”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of 5G semiconductor solutions enabling advanced wireless connectivity, today announced a strategic partnership to develop highly integrated and cost-effective 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) gateways and converged gateways for consumer and enterprise applications. The companies will demonstrate their integrated solutions at Computex Taipei, June 2-5, at MaxLinear’s booth located at 1F, Hall 1, Booth K0006.

The companies will showcase integrated 5G FWA and gateway solutions at Computex Taipei, June 2-6, highlighting their joint effort to advance the fast-growing FWA market. Share

FWA is one of the fastest-growing broadband data access segments, delivering high-speed internet wherever cellular coverage is available. With cellular data access rates now exceeding gigabit speeds, FWA has become a cost-effective, high-performance option for service providers and consumers. For enterprise customers needing reliable or flexible WAN links, converged gateways deliver continuous connectivity. They combine multiple WAN interfaces – such as fiber, cable, and cellular, offering multi-gigabit data rates enabled by advanced features like channel bonding, traffic shaping and SD-WAN.

In converged gateway deployments, operators must deliver reliable and seamless connectivity migration even in the face of WAN link performance variation over time. To solve this, MaxLinear and GCT have partnered to combine their strengths in Wi-Fi, network processing, 5G and LTE cellular technologies by pre-integrating MaxLinear Wi-Fi with GCT’s cellular modem. This innovative AnyWAN™ integration delivers a unique high-performance, cost-effective converged gateway solution that dynamically enables seamless migration between multiple WAN technologies. OEM customers can now design cost-optimized FWA gateways while significantly reducing deployment costs.

“Our collaboration with GCT strengthens MaxLinear’s commitment to delivering high-performance connectivity solutions that meet the rapidly evolving needs of service providers and end users,” said Puneet Sethi, SVP & GM of MaxLinear’s Network Infrastructure and Carrier Business Unit. “Together with GCT, we are bringing FWA and converged gateways that effectively meet service providers’ requirements in terms of cost, performance, WAN flexibility and connectivity migration.”

“Partnering with MaxLinear allows us to bring powerful, integrated 5G and LTE solutions to market more quickly and efficiently while addressing the growing demand for high-speed broadband and resilient multi-WAN connectivity that is an enabler for increasing AI data flow,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. “The FWA segment is an important growth area for GCT, complementing our expanding leadership in satellite communications, where GCT’s connectivity solutions consistently deliver exceptional value for customers.”

Please join us at Computex Taipei and visit MaxLinear’s booth located at 1F, Hall 1, Booth K0006 to see the joint solutions and learn more about the companies’ collaborative roadmap.

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of 5G, 4G LTE and satellite semiconductor solutions enabling advanced wireless connectivity. GCT’s market-proven solutions are optimized to enable fast and reliable connectivity to devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications, smartphones, etc., including for edge computing and direct-to-device applications, for the world’s top wireless carriers including satellite connectivity providers and terrestrial mobile operators. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to MaxLinear’s products and technology and the functionality, performance and benefits of such products and technology, including MaxLinear’s FWA and converged gateways technology; statements regarding the potential benefits of the partnership between MaxLinear and GCT; the growth of the FWA segment; the market opportunity for FWA and converged gateways and the demand for high-speed broadband and resilient multi-WAN connectivity with platforms; statements by MaxLinear’s SVP & GM of Network Infrastructure and Carrier Business Unit and GCT’s CEO, and growth opportunities in the FWA market for GCT. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting MaxLinear’s business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation; risks relating to: the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities and the capabilities of MaxLinear’s technology, including MaxLinear’s FWA and converged gateways technology; risks related to the partnership between MaxLinear and GCT; risks related to the FWA segment and FWA and converged gateways market not developing or growing; our terminated merger with Silicon Motion and related arbitration and class action complaint and the risks related to potential payment of damages; the effect of intense and increasing competition; increased tariffs, export controls or imposition of additional trade barriers; impacts of global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has previously declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers’ expected demand for certain of our products and on our revenue; escalating trade wars, military conflicts and other geopolitical and economic tensions among the countries in which we conduct business; international geopolitical and military conflicts; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; legal proceedings or potential violations of regulations; information technology failures; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial and productive research and development investments; delays or expenses caused by undetected defects or bugs in our products; substantial quarterly and annual fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; failure to timely develop and introduce new or enhanced products; order and shipment uncertainties and differences between our estimates of customer demand and product mix and our actual results; failure to accurately predict our future revenue and appropriately budget expenses; lengthy and expensive customer qualification processes; customer product plan cancellations; failure to maintain compliance with government regulations; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; any adverse impact of rising interest rates on us, our customers, and our distributors and related demand; risks related to compliance with privacy, data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations; risks related to conforming our products to industry standards; risks related to business acquisitions and investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; security vulnerabilities of our products; use of open source software in our products; failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties; and future decisions relating to our stock repurchase program. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting GCT’s business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation; ability of GCT to develop its 5G products and generate revenue; the ability to enter into and meet the obligations under partnership and collaboration agreements; the ability of GCT to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees; GCT's financial and business performance, including GCT's financial projections and business metrics; changes in GCT's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, forecasts, projected costs, prospects and plans; GCT's inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of its customers; the impact of component shortages, suppliers' lack of production capacity, natural disasters or pandemics on GCT's sourcing operations and supply chain; GCT's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, including the growth of the 5G market; the risk that GCT may not be able to repay its debt; the risk of economic downturns that affects GCT's business operation and financial performance; the risk that GCT may not be able to develop and design its products acceptable to its customers; actual or potential conflicts of interest of GCT's management with its public stockholders; macroeconomic conditions, including market conditions, global and economic conditions, labor disputes, inflationary impacts, and disruptions to the global supply chain; the imposition of duties and tariffs and other trade barriers and retaliatory countermeasures implemented by the U.S. and other governments; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the annual report on Form 10-K, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and those disclosures under the "Risk Factors" section therein. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and GCT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in the filings of MaxLinear and GCT with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in MaxLinear's and GCT’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, and MaxLinear or GCT is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.