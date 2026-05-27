Sunset Studios Launches New Standing Sets at Sunset Las Palmas in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunset Studios today announced the development and launch of a new collection of premium standing sets at the iconic Sunset Las Palmas Studios lot in Hollywood. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern content creators, Standing Sets by Sunset Studios are versatile, production-ready environments offering an efficient, high-quality solution for both traditional film and television shoots as well as the fast-growing vertical format. Short-form studio Knockout Shorts has been a partner in the design and construction of the initial sets.

“Creators can walk onto a completely built and fully lit high-quality set and start shooting right away, while also enjoying the infrastructure and support of a premier Hollywood studio lot.” Share

Standing Sets by Sunset Studios, which are available for pre-booking now, will include a pre-lit grid and a range of camera-ready environments, such as a courtroom, apartment, bar/restaurant, hospital, and office. Each set is thoughtfully designed with production flexibility in mind, enabling creators to move seamlessly between scenes while maintaining a polished, cinematic look.

In addition to convenience and quality, the initiative delivers meaningful sustainability benefits. The standing sets are being repurposed from former major studio productions—sets that would otherwise be dismantled and sent to landfill. By reimagining and reusing these materials, Sunset Studios is reducing waste while extending the lifecycle of high-quality production assets.

Located within an 8,000-square-foot certified sound stage at the renowned Sunset Las Palmas lot, productions utilizing these sets will not require filming permits and will benefit from convenient access to the studio’s full suite of amenities and services. This includes ample parking, production support space, an on-site cafe and the high level of customer service that Sunset Studios is known for.

“These standing sets are about removing friction from the production process,” said Sean Griffin, Senior Vice President of Sales at Sunset Studios. “Creators can walk onto a completely built, and fully lit high-quality set and start shooting right away, while also enjoying the infrastructure and support of a premier Hollywood studio lot.”

“Our goal in designing these sets in partnership with Sunset Studios is to empower creators with speed, flexibility, and production value,” said Matthew Ko and Chris Crema, co-founders of Knockout Shorts. “These sets are designed to serve both the next generation of storytellers and established productions looking for efficiency without compromising quality.”

By combining thoughtfully designed environments, turnkey convenience, and the resources of a full-service studio lot, the Sunset Las Palmas standing sets are positioned to become a go-to destination for productions of all sizes.

For more information and to inquire about bookings, please visit SunsetStudios.com.

About Sunset Studios

Sunset Studios is a leading global vertically integrated provider of production facilities and services, including sound stages, equipment and transportation assets. Home to iconic television shows and award-winning movies for more than a century, Sunset Studios provides a world-class, streamlined production experience for major media companies such as Disney, Netflix and Apple. For more information, please visit https://www.sunsetstudios.com/.

About Knockout Shorts

Knockout Shorts is a vertical-first studio specializing in premium short-form scripted and unscripted storytelling designed for mobile audiences. Founded by Matthew Ko and Chris Crema, the company develops, finances, and partners with top creators, brands, and platforms to help shape the future of media consumption. By combining traditional Hollywood storytelling expertise with the fast-paced language of vertical content, Knockout Shorts is focused on elevating the creative standard of mobile-first filmmaking for a global audience.