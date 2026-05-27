Palus Finance Selects Modern Treasury to Power Multi-Rail Payments for Treasury Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury today announced that Palus Finance is using Modern Treasury’s Payments API to power fiat payments across wire, ACH, and RTP. The integration enables Palus customers to move funds quickly and reliably between operating accounts and bond portfolios, unlocking higher yields on long-term cash while maintaining flexibility and control.

“Working with Modern Treasury allowed us to get up and running in days, not months,” said Sam Lushtak, Co-Founder and CEO of Palus Finance. Share

Palus is building a new category of treasury product for startups and SMBs, with automated Fortune 500-grade cash management. Large enterprises have long run sophisticated treasury operations, segmenting cash by liquidity timing to earn meaningfully more on their long-term reserves. Palus delivers that same discipline as a fully-automated product, so founders and CFOs can capture institutional-quality outcomes with zero headcount, complexity, or operational overhead.

Palus lets fast-growing companies earn up to 40% more yield on their reserves than traditional cash management, while preserving flexibility and access to capital.

What the Modern Treasury integration unlocks for Palus

Through this partnership, Palus can:

Orchestrate Fedwire, ACH, and RTP payments through a single Payments API

Help customers move funds quickly between operating accounts and investment portfolios

Offer predictable settlement timelines for deposits and withdrawals

Maintain visibility with real-time ledgering across all fund flows

Scale confidently with built-in KYC/KYB and AML controls

Together, these capabilities support use cases such as treasury optimization, reserve allocation, and liquidity management, without requiring companies to stitch together multiple providers.

“Working with Modern Treasury allowed us to get up and running in days, not months,” said Sam Lushtak, Co-Founder and CEO of Palus Finance. “That speed let us stay focused on shipping a product that helps companies earn more on their cash, instead of spending unnecessary time in the weeds of payments infrastructure.”

With this partnership, Modern Treasury continues to support companies building innovative financial products. Instead of managing fragmented systems, teams like Palus can integrate once and scale across payment rails as their needs evolve.

“Palus is building a really useful product for companies looking to earn more on their cash,” said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. “We’re proud to power the movement of money behind the scenes across multiple rails, so funds are where they need to be, right when customers need them.”

Learn more about how to build scalable payment products with Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com/products/payments.

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $400 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

Learn more about Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com.

About Palus Finance

Palus Finance is the first treasury platform to bring automated Fortune 500-grade cash management to startups and SMBs. By delivering institutional treasury operations as a product, Palus helps founders and operators earn up to 40% more yield on idle cash while letting them focus on growing their business. Palus makes it simple to put idle capital to work, with fast onboarding, transparent fund flows, and predictable access to money when it's needed.

Backed by Y Combinator, Palus is trusted by some of the world's fastest-growing companies.

Learn more about Palus at www.palus.finance.