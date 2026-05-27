From Frontier Models to Business Outcomes: Perficient and Lovable Partner to Accelerate AI-Native Innovation and Enterprise Transformation

ST. LOUIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, the leading global AI and technology consulting firm, and Lovable, the software creation platform that empowers anyone to build full-stack apps and websites with AI, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises rapidly design, deploy, and scale AI-powered solutions.

The partnership combines Lovable’s purpose-built AI application platform with Perficient’s deep industry expertise, strategic advisory capabilities, and AI-native services to help enterprises move from fragmented experimentation to scalable, outcome-driven transformation at rapid pace to avoid disruption in today’s market.

“Spending nine months telling clients what they already know? That’s not consulting, that’s inertia. And it’s not working,” said Bryan Berumen, Chief Services Officer, Perficient. “Clients want builders. They want outcomes. They want speed. Lovable brings a serious advantage — AI-native, enterprise-ready, and unapologetically fast. Together, we’re making some of the largest companies in the world move and innovate like startups again.”

Through this partnership, Perficient and Lovable are developing enterprise-ready offerings and go-to-market programs that address critical challenges facing today’s organizations.

1. The build backlog is a real business cost. Every idea that sits in an IT queue waiting for developer bandwidth is delayed revenue, delayed efficiency, or a delayed competitive response. Lovable compresses application development from months to days, impacting how quickly the organization can realize value. Perficient makes it enterprise-safe: governed, integrated with existing systems, and industry compliant.

2. AI pilots don't become outcomes on their own. Most enterprises aren't short on AI tools or ambition. They're short on people who can take a platform and make it work inside their actual operating environment with their legacy systems, their organizational structure, their culture, and their risk requirements. Lovable's platform adds value when deployed correctly and adopted broadly. Perficient brings nearly three decades of technical implementation acumen and change management expertise.

3. The citizen development unlock is genuinely new. For the first time, business teams, not just engineers, are building working applications, fundamentally shifting who participates in innovation across the enterprise, and further requiring a governance model that helps avoid technical debt. Lovable and Perficient will help organizations create a playbook to scale non-technical development without losing control.

“Enterprises have been talking about moving faster for a decade. Lovable makes it structurally unavoidable,” said Ryan Meadows, Chief Revenue Officer, Lovable. “But technology alone doesn't change how an organization works — that takes a partner with real industry depth and focus on addressing business challenges. That’s where Perficient comes in.”

Together, Perficient and Lovable will collaborate across go-to-market initiatives, joint solution development, and client engagements, helping organizations accelerate time-to-value and translate AI into measurable business outcomes. The partnership launches with Perficient serving as Lovable's first enterprise implementation partner, with internal build programs and early adopter engagements planned for 2026.

“The winners in the AI era won't be defined by who buys the most capable models first. They'll be defined by the leaders who have the foresight and the discipline to treat AI as an operating system for the business — measured, right-sized, and accountable,” continued Berumen. “Perficient and Lovable together bring rapid ideation to the enterprise — giving Fortune 500 leaders the ability to prototype, test, and iterate at a pace that wasn't possible before.”

The partnership with Lovable reflects Perficient’s broader strategy of building a dynamic ecosystem of best-in-class platforms and AI-native innovators. Perficient partners across hyperscalers, enterprise software providers, and emerging AI companies to deliver flexible, future-ready solutions. This approach allows clients to adapt as the market evolves while benefiting from solutions that are purpose-built for their unique needs.

About Perficient

Perficient is the global AI and technology consulting firm disrupting the traditional consulting model. Powered by our 7,000+ advisors, engineers, and designers, Perficient implements AI-first solutions that break conventions and deliver outcomes that matter. Proudly serving clients that represent the world’s most innovative brands, and in collaboration with our powerful technology partner ecosystem, we bring deep industry expertise and data-driven design to redefine how businesses run and succeed. Perficient is different. For real. Learn more at perficient.com.

About Lovable

Lovable is a software creation platform that empowers anyone to build full-stack apps and websites by chatting with AI. In its first year, builders created over 25 million projects with Lovable. Lovable-built applications now attract 600 million visits per month. Teams at companies like HCA Healthcare, HubSpot, Microsoft, Uber, and Zendesk rely on Lovable to build internal tools, prototypes, and production-ready applications. By removing technical barriers and long development cycles, Lovable enables creators to bring their ideas to life. Learn more at lovable.dev.