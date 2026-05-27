RFMW Partners with RFHIC to Deliver High-Power GaN RF and Microwave Solutions Worldwide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFMW, a Division of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., a premier distributor of RF, microwave, and power components, today announced a global distribution agreement with RFHIC, a compound semiconductor company specializing in high-power GaN-based RF and microwave solutions for wireless infrastructure, radar, and RF energy applications.

“RFHIC’s expertise in high-power GaN technology and its ability to deliver both component-level and fully integrated RF solutions make them a valuable addition to our supplier portfolio,” said Joel Levine, president of RFMW. Share

Under the agreement, RFMW will provide global technical sales support, component selection assistance, and fulfillment services for RFHIC’s broad portfolio of GaN-based components and system-level products. This includes discrete GaN HEMTs, GaN MMICs, hybrid LNAs and power amplifiers, high-power solid-state power amplifiers (SSPAs), and complete RF subsystems.

RFHIC’s vertically integrated approach to GaN technology enables the delivery of complete high-power RF solutions, supporting OEMs and system integrators with scalable architectures for demanding applications. Its portfolio is engineered for commercial and military radar, wireless infrastructure, and RF energy systems, including industrial heating, plasma generation, and medical applications.

Recognized by leading wireless communications and defense companies, RFHIC’s high-efficiency power amplifiers and advanced manufacturing capabilities meet the highest standards of quality, reliability, and performance.

“RFHIC’s expertise in high-power GaN technology and its ability to deliver both component-level and fully integrated RF solutions make them a valuable addition to our supplier portfolio,” said Joel Levine, president of RFMW. “This partnership enhances our GaN RF power offering and provides our customers with access to robust, system-level solutions for next-generation RF applications.”

“RFMW’s strong technical sales organization and global customer reach make them an ideal partner to expand access to our products,” said Duck-Soo (David) Cho, CEO of RFHIC. “Through this agreement, we expect to strengthen our presence in key overseas markets and enable more customers to evaluate and adopt RFHIC solutions from the early stages of design.”

The agreement expands RFMW’s GaN portfolio while enabling broader customer access to RFHIC’s high-performance solutions across North America and other global markets. RFMW customers will benefit from enhanced support for high-power RF designs, from discrete components through complete subsystems.

The distribution agreement is effective immediately. RFHIC products are now available through RFMW’s global sales and support network. For more information, visit RFMW.com and RFHIC.com.

About RFHIC

RFHIC Corporation is a global leader in GaN-based RF solutions, backed by decades of industry experience and a highly skilled team of experts. Building on its deep technological expertise, RFHIC delivers a broad range of high-performance RF components and systems to the telecommunications, defense, and industrial markets.

About RFMW

RFMW, a Division of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit www.RFMW.com, call 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or email info@rfmw.com.