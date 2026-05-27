Highnote Collaborates with Visa on Agentic Commerce for AI-Initiated Payments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highnote, the unified platform for modern issuing, acquiring, credit, ledger, and money movement, today announced the launch of its Agentic Commerce capabilities, built with Visa Intelligent Commerce, enabling businesses to securely power AI-initiated payments with programmable controls, tokenized credentials, and dynamic authorization.

Businesses want AI to do more than recommend or analyze. They want it to initiate and execute real financial workflows. The challenge is making those transactions secure, controlled, and operational at scale. That’s exactly what Highnote is built to do. Share

The launch enables businesses to extend payment capabilities to AI agents, allowing software to initiate and execute transactions within predefined rules, spend controls, and approval structures. Initial use cases include invoice and accounts payable automation, vendor payments, operational spend management, and AI-assisted procurement, helping businesses move from manual purchasing processes to automated execution.

“AI is quickly moving from insight to action,” said John MacIlwaine, CEO at Highnote. “Businesses want AI to do more than recommend or analyze. They want it to initiate and execute real financial workflows. The challenge is making those transactions secure, controlled, and operational at scale. That’s exactly what Highnote is built to do.”

Built on Highnote’s unified platform and leveraging Visa’s tokenization and payment capabilities, the solution enables businesses to provision programmable payment credentials, apply real-time authorization logic, and orchestrate execution across AI-initiated transactions. Highnote is connecting to Visa Intelligent Commerce through Intelligent Commerce Connect, enabling agents to initiate and merchants to accept agentic transactions through a single integration.

“Agentic commerce is already changing how businesses operate,” said Ivy Lee, VP, Head of Agentic for CMS, Visa. “Through Visa Intelligent Commerce, we’re enabling B2B workflows where agents can initiate and complete transactions at scale. Visa provides the underlying infrastructure that makes this possible – handling the complexity so businesses and developers can focus on building differentiated experiences, not payments.”

Agentic commerce introduces a new operating model where software participates directly in purchasing and payment decisions within defined controls and authorization policies. Highnote’s Agentic Commerce capabilities provide companies with a structured framework for enabling AI-driven transactions with real-time visibility and decisioning across the payment lifecycle.

The launch expands Highnote’s ability to support emerging AI-driven financial operations, including intelligent procurement, dynamic payment routing, supplier optimization, recurring operational spend, and industry-specific autonomous payment experiences. Visa is working alongside Highnote to help enable this next wave, supporting new use cases as they emerge on the same infrastructure foundation.

To learn more, visit: https://highnote.com/solutions/agentic-commerce

About Highnote

Highnote is the unified platform for embedded finance, built for modern issuing, acquiring, credit, ledger, and real-time money movement. Built for You, Highnote gives companies the ability to design financial products around their customers, their workflows, and their growth strategies. With an integrated ledger, full program management, and a purpose-built architecture, Highnote enables enterprises to launch faster, operate with greater control, and continuously evolve their financial experiences. Headquartered in San Francisco, Highnote is redefining the standard for modern financial products. Visit highnote.com for more information.