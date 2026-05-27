Logos Faith Development, St Rest Friendship Baptist Church Broke Ground on New Faith-Based Affordable Housing Community in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logos Faith Development, a Los Angeles–based for-profit impact developer, in partnership with St Rest Friendship Baptist Church, commemorated the official groundbreaking on Tuesday, May 26th on Phase One of a 138-unit affordable housing community in Los Angeles, marking a major milestone in the organization’s 2026 development pipeline and its first groundbreaking completed without co-developers.

Local officials and community leaders including representatives from the City of Los Angeles Council District 8 (CD8) office, joined Logos and St Rest Friendship Baptist Church at the groundbreaking, underscoring the importance of public-private and faith-based collaboration in addressing Los Angeles’ housing challenges.

The St Rest development will deliver much-needed affordable housing while demonstrating the power of faith-based partnerships to unlock underutilized land for community impact. The project at 709 W. Manchester Ave. in Los Angeles (development site) reflects Logos Faith Development’s mission to work alongside churches and mission-aligned partners to address the region’s housing crisis through scalable, financially sustainable development.

Pastor Martin Porter, Founder and CEO of Logos Faith Development, said, “This project is not simply about developing a building, it’s about my passion and vision for people to live in housing that has world-class interior design that inspires them on a daily basis, and to have access to life and vocational coaching that leads them to having lives worth living that are full of purpose and abundance. In short, we are not simply developing projects, we are developing people.”

Pastor Torrey N. Collins of St Rest Friendship Baptist Church, said, “This project reflects our calling to serve our community in tangible ways. By partnering with Logos Faith Development, we are transforming our land into a place of opportunity, dignity, and hope. Today’s groundbreaking is a testament to what can happen when faith, vision, and expertise come together.”

Los Angeles City Council President, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Council District 8 (CD8), said, "Addressing our housing crisis is something everyone in Los Angeles should be invested in, and I look forward to the success of this project."

St Rest Phase One will deliver 62 new apartment homes serving low- and moderate-income households. The four-story development will include 53 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units, features a courtyard on the second floor and will provide 27 covered parking spaces. St Rest will include deeper affordability replacement units as part of the project’s overall housing mix. Construction funding for this initial phase of the project was delivered via a roughly $15 million construction loan from Sunflower Bank. Phase One is expected to be completed during Q4 2027.

The overall St Rest project will feature a mix of 138 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, with roughly 90% of the units dedicated to low-income tenants under Section 8 standards. The full two-phase plan will ultimately create new housing units across neighboring parcels, along with a new worship and ministry space for St Rest Friendship Baptist Church in Phase Two. The development will serve individuals and families in need while strengthening community ties and reinforcing the role of churches as anchors for neighborhood stability.

The St Rest project advances Logos Faith Development’s broader 2026 strategy, which includes multiple planned groundbreakings across California and positions the firm as a leading voice in faith-based affordable housing nationwide. With a development pipeline valued at approximately $700 million and more than 2,000 affordable housing units planned in partnership with over 30 faith-based organizations, Logos Faith Development continues to expand its footprint across Southern California and beyond.

The Saint Rest development also supports Logos Faith Development’s ongoing fundraising and investor engagement efforts, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for impact investors seeking both financial performance and measurable social outcomes.

About Logos Faith Development

Founded in 2017, Logos Faith Development is a leading Los Angeles-based developer that partners with churches to build much needed affordable housing in Southern California. The full-service real estate firm joins with churches, landowners, and mission-aligned organizations to repurpose underutilized land into affordable communities, thus working to help solve the affordable housing crisis and make an impact on underserved communities. Logos Faith Development brings a strong track record for creating affordable housing and has a development pipeline valued at $700 million that spans more than 2,000 units and encompasses more than 30 faith-based organizations. More information: www.logosfaithdevelopment.com.