Grizzly MEP Announces Partnership with Alabama-based Stegall Mechanical

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grizzly MEP (“Grizzly”), a commercial mechanical, electrical and plumbing (“MEP”) platform focused on partnering with best-in-class founders and management teams, today announced the expansion of its platform through a new partnership with Stegall Mechanical (“Stegall”), a leading provider of MEP services to commercial customers across Alabama and the broader Southeast.

“Partnering with Stegall is the logical next step in Grizzly’s evolution as we expand our geographic footprint and uncover additional opportunities to drive value across our platform,” said John Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Grizzly MEP. “Grizzly is built on the strength of our partnerships, and Stegall’s excellent management team exemplifies exactly who we look to align ourselves with. As a strong regional brand with almost seven decades in operation, Stegall has established customer relationships, a trusted reputation for quality and a demonstrated track record of reliability across the Southeast. The brand’s deep technical and operational expertise present significant synergies with the rest of our partner brands, and we’re excited to welcome the Stegall team to our platform as we work together to scale the business and unlock its full potential.”

Founded in 1957, Stegall operates as an integrated three-division platform across plumbing, HVAC and electrical, with significant cross-selling opportunities across its diverse customer base of industrial, utility, education, healthcare, food and hospitality, retail and property end markets. From its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, Stegall’s full-services capabilities include pre-construction services, mechanical contracting, plumbing, electrical and recurring service work, supported by a team of highly trained in-house technicians, experienced project managers and licensed trade professionals. By partnering with Grizzly, Stegall now has access to the platform’s advanced technological and operational capabilities, strategic capital and enterprise-level infrastructure to help drive increased efficiencies and outsized growth, without losing what made the brand successful in the first place.

“Joining Grizzly is an exciting new chapter for Stegall that will enable us to expand into new end markets and customers across the Southeast while maintaining our commitment to excellence, high customer satisfaction and keen attention to detail,” said James Rudloff, President of Stegall. “John and the Grizzly team recognize the value in what we have built and the importance of our unique approach centered around transparent communication, quality workmanship and continuous education to support our team’s development. We are excited to work closely together to accelerate growth and ensure our business’s success for many years to come.”

Grizzly’s partnership with Stegall builds on its recently announced partnership with Vermont Mechanical, a full-service mechanical contractor operating in the New England region, as well as its previously announced partnerships with leading Mid-Atlantic and Southeast contractors Excel MEP, Air Design Systems and Stiles Heating & Cooling. Grizzly’s continued success is supported by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages approximately $4 billion of assets.

HNS Partners served as financial advisor to Stegall.

About Grizzly MEP

Grizzly MEP is a Commercial Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (“Commercial MEP”) platform focused on partnering with best-in-class founders and management teams across the United States to build a network of leading Commercial MEP service providers. Grizzly MEP is committed to supporting its high-quality, customer-focused businesses with investments in infrastructure, technology and growth. For more information, please visit grizzlymep.com.