Blockworks Launches the Transparency Alliance, Uniting Leading Crypto Exchanges and Organizations Behind Industry-Wide Market Disclosures

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blockworks, a leading digital assets data and software company, today announced the launch of the Transparency Alliance, a coalition of exchanges, custodians, market makers, venture funds, launch platforms, and stablecoin issuers publicly endorsing the Token Transparency Framework (TTF) market disclosures.

Founding members include: Coinbase, Binance.US, Kraken, Grayscale, Anchorage Digital, Moonpay, BitGo, Vaneck, Bitwise, Copper, Jito, Securitize, GSR, FalconX, Auros, Aerodrome, Aave, Ripple, MEXC, and more.

The Transparency Alliance arrives nearly one year after Blockworks launched the Token Transparency Framework in June 2025, the first open-source disclosure framework for digital assets. The TTF provided a standardized way for any project to put material information on the record. Since then, the standard has expanded beyond a single framework into two distinct filing options.

Since launch, Blockworks has met with the SEC and CFTC about the TTF as recently as April 2026, 44 protocols have completed filings, and Blockworks aims to surpass 200 by year-end.

“Our mission is to build trust in onchain markets. The core issue is simple: when investors buy a stock, they understand what they own. When they buy a token, they do not. Critical information is often scattered, incomplete, or unavailable. We launched the Token Transparency Framework to bring disclosures to crypto and to improve the industry.” – Jason Yanowitz, Co-founder, Blockworks

“The Token Transparency Framework provides straightforward, clear criteria to evaluate crypto assets. We are pleased to join the Transparency Alliance in support of its mission to create stronger disclosure standards and market integrity in token markets.” – Stephen Gregory, CEO, Binance.US

"We at Coinbase have long supported stronger disclosure standards and market integrity for token markets. We are excited to work with others across the industry to help make this a reality with the Token Transparency Framework. ” – Clay Maffett, Director of Asset Listings, Coinbase

About the Token Transparency Framework

The Token Transparency Framework is a collection of open-source disclosures providing standardized datasets for every digital asset. There are two filing types: the B-1, a one-time filing for early-stage and post-launch protocols, and the B-2, a continuously updated filing for mature protocols. Both filings are classification-agnostic and do not predetermine legal classification under any specific regime.

Each filing produces a Disclosure Score measuring completeness of disclosure, not quality.

About the Alliance

Members of the Alliance recognize that crypto is entering its institutional phase, and that token markets need a unified disclosure infrastructure to support serious capital flows.

What Comes Next

For founders, the B-1 filing should become the new default for market entry. For mature protocols, the B-2 should be the standard for continual disclosure. For exchanges and tokenholders, these filings are the fastest way to evaluate the integrity of a project.

Find the Token Transparency Framework at blockworks.com/token-transparency

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a digital assets data and software company whose mission is to build trust in onchain capital markets. Blockworks produces investor relations services, research, events, podcasts, and data infrastructure for the institutional digital asset ecosystem. For more information, visit blockworks.com.