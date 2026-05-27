NextGen Healthcare Chosen by Chestnut Health Systems to Supercharge Whole-Person Care Delivery Across Illinois and Missouri

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, has been chosen by Chestnut Health Systems™ to bolster its integration of primary, dental, and behavioral healthcare services for its communities across Illinois and Missouri.

“We are excited to partner with NextGen as we implement a unified electronic health record across our organization,” said Puneet Leekha, CEO of Chestnut Health Systems. Share

NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record) and NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management) will boost visibility and improve care continuity across Chestnut’s locations and programs by offering a single, integrated platform. Solutions from NextGen Healthcare will also reduce administrative burdens by streamlining mandatory reporting and unlocking real-time insights from data. Providers will be able to conveniently access the EHR from their mobile devices with NextGen® Mobile.

Meanwhile, access to care will be enhanced with various patient engagement solutions that equip patients to schedule appointments and complete pre-visit intake forms from their personal devices.

“Chestnut Health Systems is a longtime leader in innovative, whole-person care delivery,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief executive officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We’re proud to empower Chestnut's teams to work more efficiently, create better outcomes transparency, and deliver a superior patient experience.”

Over the years, Chestnut has worked to connect the dots across their full continuum of care—from street outreach to primary care and behavioral health to fully integrated, wraparound services. Moving to a single, unified EHR will give their teams real-time access to information, enabling stronger collaboration and smoother transitions across programs while supporting a consistent, whole-person experience for those served.

“We are excited to partner with NextGen as we implement a unified electronic health record across our organization,” said Puneet Leekha, chief executive officer, Chestnut Health Systems. “This investment will improve operational efficiency and elevate both the patient and staff experience, while positioning us to leverage advanced solutions that support high-quality care and continued innovation and growth.”

Learn more about Chestnut’s comprehensive, person-centered care at chestnut.org.

Discover more about how NextGen Healthcare is supporting FQHCs and CHCs nationwide by visiting nextgen.com.

About Chestnut Health Systems

Chestnut Health Systems™ is a not-for-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for the most vulnerable in our communities. Chestnut provides substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery; mental health treatment; primary care; dental care; and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in behavioral health-related research through its Lighthouse Institute. More at www.chestnut.org.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare is the technology partner for diverse ambulatory practices with evolving business needs. We combine performance at scale with the operational flexibility practices need to adapt, grow and thrive. Our intelligent, integrated solutions help practices navigate complexity with confidence—improving operations, driving sustainable financial progress, and supporting clinicians, staff and patients across the care continuum. With NextGen, practices are prepared for whatever comes next. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.