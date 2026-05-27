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Klarna Partners With Lands' End to Bring Flexible Payments to a Classic American Brand

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is now available at Lands' End, a classic American lifestyle brand, offering customers more choice in how they pay online.

Founded in 1963, Lands' End has built a loyal following across generations of American shoppers. With Klarna now live on landsend.com, customers can choose from pay in full, interest-free pay in 4, or longer-term financing, clear terms, no hidden fees, and eligibility checked upfront.

The partnership, powered by Stripe, adds Lands' End to Klarna's growing network of U.S. retail partners, as the company expands its presence across the categories and brands that matter most to American consumers.

"Lands' End has been a trusted name in American retail for over 60 years, and we’re proud to help them serve the next generation of shoppers,” said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. “By bringing Klarna's flexible payment options to landsend.com, we're giving millions of loyal shoppers the flexibility to invest in quality summer staples, and giving a beloved American brand the tools to grow with its customers."

"At Lands’ End, we’re committed to meeting our customers wherever they are,” said Devan Thompson, Vice President Direct to Consumer at Lands’ End. “This partnership with Klarna gives customers greater control and flexibility in how they pay for the quality products they trust."

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Category: Partnership News

Contacts

press@klarna.com

Industry:

Klarna Group plc

NYSE:KLAR
Details
Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden
CEO: Sebastian Siemiatkowski
Employees: 2500
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

press@klarna.com

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