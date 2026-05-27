Wasabi and Liverpool FC Renew Multi-year Partnership to Scale Global Fan Growth

BOSTON & LIVERPOOL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with Liverpool Football Club (LFC), deepening its role as the club’s Official Cloud Storage Partner.

The renewed deal will see Wasabi help power the next phase of LFC’s global content strategy through Wasabi AiR, the intelligent media storage service, enabling the club to move faster, scale smarter, and deliver more personalised fan experiences that bring supporters across the world closer to the club.

Together, the partnership empowers LFC to create, store, find, and publish content faster, helping to deliver rapid match and social output and serve its global fanbase with richer, more dynamic storytelling.

Meanwhile, LFC serves as a strategic partner in Wasabi’s worldwide expansion, with brand visibility that grows Wasabi’s partner and customer bases in key markets across Europe, Asia, and North America.

A strategic global partnership spanning tech, fan engagement, brand marketing, and community impact

Wasabi’s renewed partnership with LFC combines technology infrastructure, global marketing, fan engagement, executive visibility, and community outreach programs.

Specific program elements include:

LFC’s use of Wasabi hot cloud storage and Wasabi AiR to store club data and create in-the-moment fan content

Co-branded digital and social campaigns

In-game activation on the pitch and through sales-driving hospitality opportunities

VIP events and executive thought leadership

Red Hot Beats community impact initiatives

Across all partnership channels, the collaboration generated nearly 800 million1 impressions, helping build Wasabi’s visibility during LFC’s title winning season of 2024/25, and providing a differentiated brand platform in the cloud storage category. That reach translated into stronger brand performance as awareness among business decision-maker LFC fans in Wasabi’s key markets rose by 57% year-on-year, while consideration among business decision-makers aware of the partnership increased by 34%2. Overall, Wasabi has grown its business to 16 storage regions worldwide, working with over 100,000 customers and 18,000 channel partners across 100 countries with multiple exabytes of storage deployed.

The partnership is building emotional connection, strengthening consideration among business decision-makers and giving Wasabi a differentiated brand platform in the cloud storage category.

North America is a hot market for new football fans

This renewal comes as North America is identified as one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for football with over a quarter (27%)3 of US-based sports fans following football, 77% of whom already subscribe to a streaming service to watch 2-3 matches per week.

The market will host major international and club competitions which signals the region’s readiness to create era-defining moments for football fans. Rising attendances, surging digital engagement and increased media investment are rapidly reshaping the market.

This renewal comes as LFC is confirmed as the fastest growing US-fanbase of any PL club, with nearly 26 million fans in the US4. The success in continuing this growth depends on delivering always-on, high-quality content across platforms and time zones. Wasabi’s cloud and AI capabilities are central to that effort—enabling the club to scale its global content engine efficiently.

Michael Welts, Chief Marketing Officer at Wasabi Technologies said: “Football is a game about pace on and off the pitch, and Liverpool FC is setting the standard for digital fan engagement globally. By utilizing Wasabi hot cloud storage, LFC is rapidly unlocking the full value of its modern and historic content and connecting with fans anywhere in the world.” Welts continued, “Partnering with one of sport’s most iconic organizations has elevated our brand awareness across LFC’s key markets while opening new business opportunities through the Club’s engagement with hundreds of technology partners across industry events, digital campaigns and community initiatives.”

Kate Theobald, Commercial Director at Liverpool FC, said: “We are delighted to renew our global partnership with Wasabi, whose technology helps LFC better connect with supporters around the world in new and meaningful ways. Wasabi has been a trailblazer in cloud storage and AI-driven tagging, recognizing the potential of technology-driven impact in the global sports industry. Their support has helped us extend the LFC brand into new audiences and communities throughout the world, while reinforcing our position as a forward-thinking club that embraces innovation to enhance the fan experience. This renewal is a testament to the strength of our collaboration with Wasabi and we’re excited to build on that success together."

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry’s fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they’re free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners in over 100 countries trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world’s most historic and famous football clubs, having won 20 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women’s Super League titles and one Women’s Championship.

As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.