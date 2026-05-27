Sigma Joins ClickHouse's House Mates Partner Program as a Founding Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma, the layer to build and scale your analytics, apps, and agents, announced today it has joined ClickHouse's House Mates partner program as a founding Accelerate-tier member. The partnership, launched at ClickHouse Open House in San Francisco, connects Sigma's warehouse-native AI Apps and agentic analytics platform with ClickHouse's high-performance real-time data infrastructure, giving enterprises a governed path from live data to confident decisions.

House Mates is ClickHouse's partner community and program, curated to bring together the platforms enterprises trust most to build on top of ClickHouse. Sigma joins as a founding cohort member at the “Accelerate” tier, the program's higher-level designation for technology partners with deep integration and joint go-to-market commitment.

For joint customers, Sigma connects directly to ClickHouse and executes queries live against the source, with no extracts and no copies, so business teams can work with real-time data through a familiar spreadsheet interface while inheriting the access controls enterprise IT already has in place.

“We built House Mates to bring together the partners our customers depend on most," said Aaron Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of ClickHouse. "Sigma stood out from the start. Their warehouse native architecture keeps queries running at ClickHouse speed and puts that performance directly in the hands of business users. That's the kind of partnership that creates real value for our joint customers, and exactly why Sigma is part of our founding cohort."

“ClickHouse is one of the fastest-growing databases in the market, and our customers are building on it because it delivers disruptive cost-performance,” said Sigma CEO Mike Palmer. "Entering the House Mates partner program is our commitment to delivering the best runtime layer on top of ClickHouse.”

Together, Sigma and ClickHouse deliver a full analytics path from raw data to governed business action: ClickHouse provides the real-time, high-throughput data layer, and Sigma provides the governed workspace where analysts, operators, and executives work with that data through a spreadsheet-like interface, SQL, Python, or natural language without ever moving data out of the warehouse. Joint customers benefit from live query performance, inherited access controls, and a single platform where dashboards, analyses, AI applications, and agentic workflows all operate on the same governed data.

About Sigma

Sigma is the runtime layer for analytics, apps, and agents on live data. Business and technical teams use Sigma to explore data, build apps, and automate workflows without moving data or breaking governance. A spreadsheet interface, MCP, and native AI sit in one governed workspace connected to the cloud data warehouse. More than 2,000 customers run on Sigma, including AMD, Duolingo, Colgate-Palmolive, and JPMorgan Chase. Visit sigmacomputing.com.

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is the fastest and most resource-efficient real-time data warehouse for online analytical processing (OLAP). Purpose-built for speed and scale, ClickHouse enables enterprises to run complex analytical queries on massive datasets in milliseconds. ClickHouse powers analytics infrastructure for some of the world's most data-intensive applications, with both open-source and cloud offerings. Learn more at clickhouse.com.