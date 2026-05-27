Embry-Riddle Integrates Veryon Maintenance Tracking into its Aviation Maintenance Science Curriculum

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veryon, a leading provider of aviation software and information services, announced that they are partnering with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to further the university's best-in-class Aviation Maintenance Science program by incorporating Veryon Maintenance Tracking into the curriculum for Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) students seeking leadership and management roles. Through this partnership, Embry-Riddle students will have hands-on experience with the digital maintenance management software used by aviation operators to manage aircraft records, maintenance events, and compliance.

"By bringing Veryon Maintenance Tracking into the classroom, we're helping students build practical experience before they enter the workforce," said Bethany Little, Chief Executive Officer of Veryon. Share

By working directly within the platform, students will gain practical exposure to the workflows and recordkeeping processes maintenance teams rely on to keep aircraft safe and operational.

Through guided coursework, students will use the system to simulate real-world maintenance management scenarios and build skills in:

Managing aircraft maintenance records and documentation

Tracking scheduled and unscheduled maintenance events

Understanding regulatory compliance workflows

Using digital tools to support operational readiness and safety

Students will work in a controlled training environment designed specifically for higher education, where they can explore maintenance-tracking workflows and data-management processes safely.

Faculty will have full access to Veryon's support resources to help integrate the platform into classroom instruction, while students will engage with the system through instructor-led exercises and coursework.

Students who complete coursework using the platform may receive certificates recognizing their experience with modern aviation maintenance management software, providing them with an additional credential as they enter the aviation workforce.

"As aviation maintenance operations become increasingly digital, it's critical that students graduate with hands-on experience using the same technologies they'll encounter in the workforce," said Mitch Geraci, Associate Professor in the Aviation Maintenance Science Department at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. "Integrating Veryon Maintenance Tracking into our Aviation Maintenance Science curriculum helps bridge classroom learning with real-world operational practices."

The partnership reflects the industry's growing focus on preparing the next generation of maintenance professionals for increasingly connected aviation environments.

"Today's aviation maintenance professionals need familiarity with the systems and workflows shaping modern aircraft operations," said Bethany Little, Chief Executive Officer of Veryon. "By bringing Veryon Maintenance Tracking into the classroom, we're helping students build practical experience before they enter the workforce."

This collaboration supports Embry-Riddle's mission to prepare Aviation Maintenance Science students for long-term careers in an evolving aviation industry.

About Veryon

Veryon is the leading provider of aviation software and information services, trusted by over 5,500 customers, 75,000 maintenance professionals, and more than 100 OEMs in nearly 150 countries. Powered by the world's largest de-identified aviation maintenance dataset, which contains over 100 million events, the all-in-one Veryon suite combines OEM-authorized publications, intuitive cloud-based maintenance workflows, and AI-driven insights to help operators, MROs, and OEMs maximize flying time without compromising safety or compliance. Drawing on Veryon's 50+ years of experience and support from experts who understand aviation, Veryon customers have achieved up to a 75 percent reduction in troubleshooting time for new technicians and up to a 23 percent reduction in downtime costs. Learn more at veryon.com.