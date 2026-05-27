Echodyne Expands Public Safety Radar Applications Through Partnership with Axon

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echodyne, the radar platform company, today announced a partnership with Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, to support a joint focus activity on delivering best in class infrastructure for a range of homeland security and law enforcement UAS applications in the U.S and globally.

Under the partnership, Echodyne’s advanced radar technology will continue supporting Axon’s growing ecosystem of public safety drone solutions, enhancing low-altitude airspace awareness for authorized drone operations while helping agencies detect and respond to unauthorized or malicious drone activity.

There is increasing demand globally for comprehensive detailed awareness of the low altitude airspace in which drones are proliferating. Drone as First Responder (DFR) operations can deliver critical information to public safety agency personnel in transit, ensuring swift and well-informed actions upon arrival. As drones increasingly populate the skies, scaling commercial and DFR operations also requires awareness of rogue and malicious drone use. Addressing each of these demands, and others, depends on accurate data that precisely details airspace activity.

Echodyne’s patented MESA® radars are designed to deliver the precision airspace awareness needed to support evolving public safety drone operations, including Axon Air and Dedrone solutions from Axon. As DFR programs continue scaling across the U.S. and globally, the companies are working together to help agencies operate more safely, efficiently, and confidently in increasingly complex low-altitude airspace environments. The partnership is already safely managing hundreds of DFR operations daily and is actively working on dozens of additional customer deployments.

“Radar is the cornerstone of airspace awareness and is especially important for the low altitude drone airspace where remotely piloted and, eventually, semi- and fully-autonomous UAS will operate,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “Our work with Axon is focused on a shared safety mission - delivering innovative solutions for public safety agencies protecting communities and infrastructure.”

“Public safety agencies are increasingly relying on drones to deliver critical information faster, improve coordination, and help protect both responders and the communities they serve,” said Eric Hertz, Executive Vice President of Operations at Axon. “As these programs scale, agencies need trusted technologies that help them operate safely and confidently in increasingly complex airspace environments. We’re excited to work with Echodyne to support the infrastructure that will help enable the next generation of public safety drone operations.”

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced radar solutions for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company's proprietary metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) architecture is a rare breakthrough in advanced radar engineering. Echodyne's innovative MESA technology uses standard materials and manufacturing processes to shatter unit cost barriers for high-performance radar. The result is a solid-state, low-SWaP, exportable, commercial radar with advanced software capabilities that delivers superior performance, unparalleled data integrity, and exceptional situational awareness. Privately held, the company is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, Northrop Grumman, and Supernal, among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.

About Axon

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, Axon began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety, enterprise security, and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body-worn, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.

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