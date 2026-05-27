K Health and Penn Medicine Announce AI Collaboration to Support Patient Intake

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K Health, today, announced a multi-year collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) to deploy a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) clinical agents across the health system’s electronic health record (EHR) systems. The aim is to reduce wait times, support clinicians so they can focus on higher‑acuity decisions, and make it easier for patients to understand and follow their care plans.

The collaboration will begin with Penn Medicine On‑Demand, the health system’s virtual urgent care program, and then extend into in‑person primary care and selected specialties across Penn’s network of clinics.

“At Penn Medicine, we see AI as a clinical opportunity for the goal of improving patient care,” said Mitchell Schnall MD, PhD, Senior Vice President for Data and Technology Solutions, Professor of Radiology, Penn Medicine. “This work will allow us to continue to test how AI can best be used across the spectrum of care.”

K Health's platform opens with a clinically validated, peer-reviewed intake experience that serves as the patient's entry point into care. Patients describe their reason for a visit and move through a dynamically personalized, clinically designed patient intake — generating a pre-populated draft chart that flows directly into the provider's EHR, ready before the consultation begins.

As part of the collaboration, K Health will provide a tightly integrated set of patient‑ and clinician‑facing agents designed to work inside Penn Medicine’s existing digital front doors and EHRs. The system is trained on real‑world medical interactions and structured clinical data, and is designed to understand the language of medicine, including symptoms, medications, treatment pathways, and the ambiguity inherent in everyday conditions.

Extending clinical AI into specialty care & partnering on research

Beyond primary care, Penn Medicine and K Health plan to extend the same intake and the provider AI prepared visit capabilities into selected specialties including cardiology and dermatology.

“As health systems race to figure out their patient‑facing AI strategy, Penn Medicine is choosing to make a major investment in K Health as a part of its clinical AI infrastructure,” said Ran Shaul, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of K Health. "This isn’t another point solution, but the layer that prepares the visit, and connects every patient question to a safe, navigable path inside the system.”

Penn Medicine and K Health also plan to collaborate on peer‑reviewed research to build the evidence base for clinical AI in routine care. K Health has previously published work with other academic medical centers on AI‑enabled primary care automation and chronic disease management.

About K Health

K Health is the leading clinical AI company in primary care. Its suite of clinical AI agents enables both online and brick‑and‑mortar primary care delivery. K Health partners with leading health systems including Mass General Brigham, Northwell Health, Cedars‑Sinai, Hackensack Meridian Health, Hartford HealthCare and others to create 24/7 access to high‑quality primary care, and has recently launched PatientGPT, a patient‑facing clinical AI system embedded directly into health system portals. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, K Health has raised $384 million from investors including Valor Equity Partners, Claure Group, Mangrove Capital Partners, 14W, Notable Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Primary Venture Partners, Comcast Ventures, PICO Venture Partners, Max Ventures, and other strategic healthcare partners. For more information, please visit khealth.com