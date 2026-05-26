AISIN Selects Green Hills Software for Its AI-Powered Driver Monitoring Systems

YOKOHAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Automotive Engineering Exposition -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announces that AISIN Corporation (AISIN) has chosen Green Hills Software as the trusted software foundation for its next-generation Driver Monitoring System (DMS) with Alcohol Detection System (DADS). Today, AISIN is developing their systems with Green Hills products integrated with key collaborators, NXP® Semiconductors for the i.MX 9 series applications processor, and Smart Eye’s AI-based driver monitoring systems. First release of the DMS is expected in 2028.

AISIN’s safety system detects signs of driver distraction, drowsiness, or impairment and alerts the driver. In addition, AISIN’s system passively detects alcohol impairment through image-based behavioral analysis of the driver’s condition. Together, these technologies enable a vehicle OEM to reduce human-factor accidents and advance a new standard of proactive, in-vehicle safety.

"AISIN and Green Hills Software are committed to making driving safer,” said Matthew Slager, Vice President Asia-Pacific Operations for Green Hills Software. “AISIN's selection of the Green Hills INTEGRITY® and µ-velOSity™ real-time operating systems (RTOS) as the foundation of its new driver monitoring systems enables vehicle manufacturers to offer systems that can make appropriate and safe decisions when the driver cannot, and to inform drivers when they have put themselves at risk.”

“Delivering advanced driver monitoring and alcohol impairment detection at production scale with ASIL quality requires more than advanced sensing and AI capabilities in isolation,” said Detlef Wilke, Vice President Innovations & Strategic Partnerships at Smart Eye. “It depends on a tightly integrated software and hardware stack where safety, real-time performance, and system reliability are designed together from the start. AISIN’s collaboration with Green Hills Software, NXP, and Smart Eye reflects the level of integration and cross-functional engineering required to bring advanced in-cabin safety systems into production vehicles.”

“Together with Green Hills Software, NXP is enabling a tightly integrated hardware and software platform that brings AI-driven safety to production scale,” said Jim Bridgwater, Senior Director, MPU Product Marketing, NXP Semiconductors. “The scalability of the i.MX 9 series, combined with our highly integrated approach spanning silicon, AI tools, and system enablement, allows AISIN to rapidly develop optimized systems capable of making real-time decisions that can ultimately help save lives. By leveraging our advanced hardware IP, including the integrated NPU, and pre-integrated software foundations, this collaboration helps accelerate time-to-market for next-generation safety systems, such as driver monitoring systems.”

The AISIN safety system relies on the ISO 26262 ASIL safety-certified RTOSes from Green Hills to run and protect critical components: the INTEGRITY RTOS for in-cabin cameras and software from Smart Eye, and µ-velOSity RTOS for the safety checker. The entire system runs on an SoC from the NXP i.MX 9 series applications processors, utilizing its eIQ® Neutron neural processing unit (NPU) for AI processing and the Arm® Cortex®-A55 and Cortex-M7 cores for general and safety processing.

AISIN software developers and system integration engineers use the Green Hills MULTI® integrated development environment that features an advanced debugger, system event viewer, and other tools that reduce development time and cost while adding quality and safety to their workflow. The Green Hills C/C++ compilers are also ASIL D-certified and generate code that runs at maximum speed on the Arm cores.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software LLC is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY, MULTI, and µ-velOSity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software LLC, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.