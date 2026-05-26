Picsart and Alibaba Cloud Launch AI Video Competition

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Picsart, the AI-powered design platform with over 130M+ monthly creators, today announced a new creative collaboration with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to launch its first Happy Horse Awards - a global competition inviting creators to produce original AI-generated short films using the latest Happy Horse model within Picsart's suite of creative tools.

Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO and Founder of Picsart, said: “Creativity has always driven everything we build at Picsart, and spotlighting the fantastic results from the new model, Happy Horse, felt like a natural moment to challenge our community to flex their creativity. Their models set a genuinely high bar for AI-generated content, and with our global creator community at the helm, we’re excited to see an extraordinary range of standout submissions come through.”

Open to participants aged 18 and over, the competition challenges creators to produce a 15–300 second vertical video short built around a clear story. Entries must be created using the Happy Horse model within Picsart and posted publicly on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, or another public social platform before the submission deadline of 14 June.

The grand prize winner will receive a travel package to attend HumanX Amsterdam, one of the world’s leading AI events, or a $5,000 cash prize, with a shortlist of honorable mentions each receiving $200 worth of Picsart credits .

Creators may submit up to ten entries during the submission window, which opens 26 May.

Entries will be judged across five criteria: hook quality, social vitality, storytelling, originality and creativity, and visual quality and technique. Winning work should feel native to vertical social feeds — memorable, intentional, and built to be replayed and shared.

Picsart has been a pioneer in the generative AI market since 2016, today, the platform has a global audience and supports over 50 languages. In recent mobile app rankings from Andreessen Horowitz, Picsart secured its place among the top 10 AI-Gen mobile apps worldwide based on monthly active user data. Picsart recently broadened its creator-focused offerings with the launch of an Agent Marketplace and the “Earn with Picsart” monetization program, alongside new developer-centric tools like a dedicated CLI and MCP.

Submissions open 26 May. Winners will be announced following jury review, which concludes 2 July.

For full entry requirements and to submit, visit picsart.com/happy-horse-awards/

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Picsart

Picsart is a recognized AI-powered platform for creative independence in a global economy increasingly driven and impacted by content. For over 14 years, Picsart has grown with and enabled the next generation of storytellers — Gen Z digital natives — to design, brand, and build at scale without limitations or barriers. With approximately 130+ million monthly active users and over 2.5 billion downloads, Picsart is well on its way to becoming the creative engine behind the $750 billion market of small businesses, entrepreneurs and brands, offering a range of innovative and intuitive tools and solutions that revolutionises the creative, marketing and advertising processes. As creativity becomes central to identity, influence, entrepreneurship and profitability, Picsart is the platform for scalable, self-directed storytelling in a content-first economy.