Entegris and JSR Corporation/Inpria Corporation Announce Non-Exclusive Cross-Licensing to EUV Lithography

BILLERICA, Mass. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), a global leader in advanced materials and purity solutions for the semiconductor industry, and JSR Corporation, a materials innovation leader and the parent company of Inpria Corporation, today announced entry into a non-exclusive cross-licensing agreement aimed at helping the semiconductor industry advance extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography for next generation chip manufacturing.

“This cross-licensing reflects how innovation in semiconductors increasingly happens across the ecosystem.” Share

“As the industry moves to smaller nodes, materials innovation, performance, purity, and reliability become inseparable,” said Olivier Blachier, SVP Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at Entegris. “This cross-licensing reflects how innovation in semiconductors increasingly happens across the ecosystem, helping customers as they adopt next-generation lithography with greater confidence.”

Under the agreement, Entegris and Inpria will cross-license metal oxide resist (MOR) patents, terminate current Inter Partes Review challenges (IPR2025-00267), and explore collaborative opportunities on future photoresist materials. The work is intended to span resist formulation, precursor synthesis and development, and possibly ultra-clean MOR-specific filtration along with associated delivery systems needed to ensure these new materials perform consistently in high-volume manufacturing for EUV lithography applications.

By combining JSR and Inpria’s collective leadership in metal oxide resist materials with Entegris’ expertise in MOR precursors for CVD deposition, materials handling, and advanced MOR-specific filtration, the collaboration supports the application of advanced materials in semiconductor manufacturing as both parties scale advanced technologies for the AI era.

"Pairing Inpria’s metal oxide resist innovation with Entegris’ purification and materials handling capabilities broadens the applicability of these technologies within the semiconductor materials ecosystem," said Toru Kimura, Senior Officer at JSR Corporation.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 7,700 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

About JSR Corporation

JSR Corporation is a global technology company developing cutting-edge materials. Its Electronic Materials business provides a wide range of semiconductor materials for advanced logic and memory, including photoresists and ancillaries, process materials, packaging materials, and precursors. JSR's group companies include Inpria Corporation, acquired in 2021 for EUV metal oxide resists, and Yamanaka Hutech, added in August 2024 for high-purity CVD/ALD precursors. Please visit www.jsr.co.jp.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this news release. They are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and they involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and additional information described in the Entegris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 11, 2026, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Item 1A, and in Entegris’ other periodic filings with the SEC. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, Entegris and JSR undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates.