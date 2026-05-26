ROW DTLA Partners with Reel Estate Partners to Expand Film, Photo and Event Opportunities Across Historic Arts District Campus

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROW DTLA, the 32-acre mixed-use destination in Downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District, today announced a new partnership with Reel Estate Partners to expand film, photography and event opportunities across the historic campus.

Reel Estate Partners will oversee location services and event management initiatives at ROW, helping connect production companies, creative agencies, brands and event organizers with one of Downtown Los Angeles’ most architecturally distinctive and versatile urban campuses.

Spanning nearly two million square feet across seven buildings, ROW offers a diverse range of production-ready environments, including expansive warehouse-style interiors, rooftop views, open-air courtyards, alleyways, creative office spaces and pedestrian-friendly corridors all within a single centrally located property. The campus also provides built-in operational infrastructure ideal for productions and large-scale activations, including ample parking, staging areas, production support spaces and flexible access points.

“ROW DTLA has always been a place where creativity, culture and commerce intersect,” said Karen Yi, Director of Marketing & Events at ROW DTLA. “Partnering with Reel Estate Partners allows us to further unlock the campus as a destination for productions, brand experiences and creative events, while continuing to preserve the character and energy that make ROW so unique.”

As demand continues to grow for experiential destinations and adaptable production environments, the partnership positions ROW as a premier location for film, television, commercial photography, branded content, fashion shoots and live events.

“We’re thrilled to represent ROW DTLA,” said Alison Miller, Managing Partner of Reel Estate Partners. “ROW DTLA represents one of the most unique mixed-use properties in Los Angeles- a dynamic district offering an extraordinary range of environments and built-in production infrastructure within a single site. We’re excited to help expand filming, brand activation and live event opportunities as the property enters its next phase.”

Thoughtfully reimagined, the century-old complex preserves the industrial legacy of the 1920s Los Angeles Terminal Market and its origins along the Southern Pacific Railroad. Today, ROW serves as a vibrant “city within a city,” home to a curated mix of creative office tenants, award-winning restaurants, wellness studios, independent retailers and cultural programming.