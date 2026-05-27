ICA and MoviePass Launch Collaboration Focused on Supporting Independent Exhibitors and Expanding Moviegoing

DALLAS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), a leading cinema trade organization representing approximately 5,000 independently operated movie screens across the United States and Canada, today announced a strategic collaboration with MoviePass, the leading consumer movie subscription platform offering exhibitors a scalable solution to drive attendance, customer engagement, and repeat moviegoing.

“This collaboration reflects ICA’s continued commitment to identifying practical, scalable opportunities that can help independent exhibitors compete, grow attendance, and strengthen customer loyalty.” Share

Under the agreement, ICA member theatres will have the opportunity to utilize the MoviePass platform through the ICA Marketplace as a turnkey subscription solution without the need for significant internal investment in technology, payment infrastructure, customer management systems, or ongoing operational support. MoviePass members will receive best pricing in the MoviePass app through reduced credit requirements and special concession offerings at participating ICA theatres.

“This collaboration reflects ICA’s continued commitment to identifying practical, scalable opportunities that can help independent exhibitors compete, grow attendance, and strengthen customer loyalty,” said ICA Executive Director Frank Rash. “For many independent theatres, building a proprietary subscription platform simply is not financially realistic. Through the ICA Marketplace, MoviePass provides ICA members a ready-made solution that allows exhibitors to participate in the subscription trend while maintaining operational simplicity and pricing discipline.”

“At a time when audiences are rediscovering the power of shared experiences, independent theaters remain some of the most important cultural spaces in our communities,” said Gretchen McCourt, Chief Operating Officer of MoviePass. “They champion new voices, bring people together, and keep movie culture alive in ways that can’t be replicated at home. Through our collaboration with ICA, we’re proud to help exhibitors reach new audiences, bringing more moviegoers to independent theaters nationwide.”

Through collaborations like this, ICA continues to focus on helping independent exhibitors strengthen attendance, deepen customer loyalty, and sustain the local theatres that serve as important cultural and community anchors.

Both organizations will continue to explore additional opportunities to expand the scope and impact of the relationship to further support and empower independent exhibitors across North America.

About ICA

ICA is a not-for-profit, alliance of independent cinemas operating in communities throughout the United States and Canada. Theatres operated by alliance members range in size from single-screen venues in small towns to multiplexes in larger cities. Today a growing 180-member companies representing approximately 5,000 screens and generating $1 billion in boxoffice revenue share one common goal: to provide a public voice that promotes the importance of independent cinemas as a vital and necessary part of a healthy and vibrant motion picture industry. For more information, visit www.cinemaalliance.org.

About Marketplace

The ICA Marketplace enables members to access national account pricing, rebates, and value-added programs across a wide range of mission-critical categories, including concessions, food and beverage, janitorial supplies, technology, seating, and other core operating essentials. Collectively, ICA members operate nearly 5,000 screens across North America—effectively making the ICA the third-largest cinema circuit in North America. By aggregating this unmatched independent exhibitor scale, the Marketplace delivers pricing traditionally available only to large national circuits.

About MoviePass

MoviePass is a technology company reinventing the way people experience film. As the ultimate destination for movie lovers, we connect audiences with theaters and filmmakers through innovation and storytelling. With advancements in Web3, immersive tech, and entertainment, we’re building a dynamic, community-powered future for cinema. Guided by our ethos, Dream Bigger, we’re making moviegoing more meaningful, connected, and rewarding. Learn more at moviepass.com.