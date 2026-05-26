MaxLinear and Edgecore Networks Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Edge Networks for Enterprise and SMB Markets

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leader in connectivity and networking silicon, and Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of open infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of AI-driven networking solutions for enterprise and service provider markets.

Combines high-performance connectivity and open networking systems to enable scalable, secure, and intelligent edge infrastructure. Share

The collaboration combines MaxLinear’s high-performance connectivity platforms with Edgecore’s open networking systems to deliver scalable, high-availability infrastructure designed for next-generation AI-infused workloads at the network edge.

MaxLinear’s multi-interface WAN solutions platform consisting of XGS-PON, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi enables resilient, uninterrupted operations with sustained 10Gbps throughput across all packet sizes to meet the performance requirements of data-intensive applications. Its integrated hardware acceleration engines provide line-rate encryption and intrusion prevention, ensuring strong security without compromising performance. As AI workloads increasingly move closer to users and devices, MaxLinear continues to innovate with platforms purpose-built for edge intelligence and seamless transition to Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 8 connectivity, even as bandwidth requirements continue to grow.

Edgecore brings industry-leading open infrastructure, including its Full Stack OpenWiFi solution, OpenLAN switching and gateway platforms, and cloud-based management via CloudSDK. Its Edge AI Box platform extends compute capabilities to the network edge, enabling real-time intelligence and AI-powered service delivery.

Together, the companies aim to deliver an integrated ecosystem that enables enterprises and service providers to deploy scalable, intelligent, and highly reliable networks.

The enterprise campus and edge networking market is expected to grow approximately 7%–11% annually, driven by increasing data demands, device proliferation, and the rise of localized intelligence.

“This partnership represents a powerful alignment of silicon innovation and system-level expertise,” said Puneet Sethi, SVP & GM, Network Infrastructure & Carrier at MaxLinear. “By combining our technologies, we are enabling organizations to confidently scale their networks as they adopt AI-driven operations. MaxLinear’s technology roadmap is aligned with the convergence of AI and high-speed connectivity, enabling operators and enterprises to address evolving next-generation network demands driven by the migration of AI workloads closer to the user.”

"Our product development strategy has always been driven by strong technical investment and a clear understanding of where the market is heading," said Tengtai Hsu, Vice President of Product at Edgecore Networks. "We see AI and high-speed connectivity converging at the network edge, and that creates a genuinely interesting set of questions worth exploring with the right partners. Collaborating with partners who share a similar view of the market has always been an important part of our product strategy. Partnering with MaxLinear is a natural next step, and we are excited about what we can build together."

MaxLinear will showcase its multi-WAN, multi-LAN high-availability security gateway at Computex Taipei 2026, June 2–5, at MaxLinear’s booth located at 1F, Hall 1, Booth K0006.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

MaxLinear, the MaxLinear logo, any other MaxLinear trademarks are all property of MaxLinear, Inc. or one of MaxLinear's subsidiaries in the U.S.A. and other countries. All rights reserved.

All third-party marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders/owners.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, is a leading provider of open infrastructure solutions. Edgecore Networks delivers comprehensive wired and wireless products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide, serving AI/ML, Cloud Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise, and SMB customers.

Edgecore Networks is committed to advancing open infrastructure beyond networking. Edgecore is expanding its portfolio to include open compute solutions, enhancing its ability to deliver integrated infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of modern data centers and service providers.

For more information, visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn here.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to MaxLinear’s products and technology and the functionality, performance and benefits of such products and technology, statements regarding the potential benefits of the partnership between MaxLinear and Edgecore Networks, including the potential of MaxLinear and Edgecore Networks to advance AI-driven networking solutions; the potential growth of the enterprise campus and edge networking market; MaxLinear’s ability to address the evolving networking requirements for certain customers; and statements by MaxLinear’s SVP & GM, Network Infrastructure & Carrier and Edgecore Networks’ Vice President of Product at Edgecore Networks. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation; risks relating to: the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities and the capabilities of MaxLinear’s technology; risks related to the partnership between MaxLinear and Edgecore Networks; risks related to the enterprise campus and edge networking market not developing or growing; MaxLinear not being able to address the evolving networking requirements for certain customers; our terminated merger with Silicon Motion and related arbitration and class action complaint and the risks related to potential payment of damages; the effect of intense and increasing competition; increased tariffs, export controls or imposition of additional trade barriers; impacts of global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has previously declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers’ expected demand for certain of our products and on our revenue; escalating trade wars, military conflicts and other geopolitical and economic tensions among the countries in which we conduct business; international geopolitical and military conflicts; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; legal proceedings or potential violations of regulations; information technology failures; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial and productive research and development investments; delays or expenses caused by undetected defects or bugs in our products; substantial quarterly and annual fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; failure to timely develop and introduce new or enhanced products; order and shipment uncertainties and differences between our estimates of customer demand and product mix and our actual results; failure to accurately predict our future revenue and appropriately budget expenses; lengthy and expensive customer qualification processes; customer product plan cancellations; failure to maintain compliance with government regulations; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; any adverse impact of rising interest rates on us, our customers, and our distributors and related demand; risks related to compliance with privacy, data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations; risks related to conforming our products to industry standards; risks related to business acquisitions and investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; security vulnerabilities of our products; use of open source software in our products; failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties; and future decisions relating to our stock repurchase program.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in MaxLinear's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.