ROYC and Stilla Enter Strategic Partnership to Operationalise Agentic AI in Private Markets

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROYC today announced a partnership with Stilla.ai as the platform layer where ROYC will create, share and run its internally developed AI skills and agents. This operationalises the agentic AI strategy ROYC set out earlier, equipping every function across the company with the tools and resources to build and deploy their own AI agents and converting this into measurable productivity gains and accelerated product development. This will substantially accelerate launch of new platform features, improving cost efficiency at the same time as strengthening overall governance and oversight.

For ROYC’s customers and partners, the result will be shorter time-to-market for new product releases, shorter time frames moving from idea to productification and tailored customer experience from an investor services perspective.

“Our strategy is clear: AI is embedded in every aspect of our ways of working and what the ROYC Operating System does, not a side project,” said Peter Bergenwald, CTO of ROYC. “Through this partnership, our teams can now build a skill once and share it with everyone compounding across the company rather than re-explaining it in every thread. This enables employees across all our functions to have a team of agents working for them with substantial improvements in productivity as a result.”

ROYC has embedded AI into every function, across different fields such engineering, product, fund operations, investment management, investor services, legal and leadership as part of its daily operating model.

Why Stilla, and why now

“We do not want to bet on a single model and we design AI so it has context and is connected to the end-to-end workflow,” said Bergenwald. “Stilla matches that philosophy. It is model-flexible, it treats context as the thing that compounds, and it is built by a team that understood enterprise trust before they built AI on top of it.”

“The firms running private capital do not need AI that generates text. They need AI that does work, safely, with the right permissions and the right audit trail,” said Siavash Ghorbani, CEO and co-founder of Stilla. “ROYC has been thinking about this in the right way from the start, with responsibility as the foundation, ambition on top. We've built Stilla alongside world-class technology companies. ROYC is exactly the kind of partner we want as we expand into private equity.”

“What stands out about ROYC and why we are excited about this partnership is not just that they’re adopting AI, it’s how they’re thinking about it and the deep domain expertise they already have,” said Siavash Ghorbani.

“They understand that this isn’t about adding tools. It’s about rebuilding how an entire industry operates, safely, at scale, and with the right level of context and control. Private markets is one of the most complex environments you can apply AI to. ROYC has gone deep on that complexity from day one, across workflows, data, and regulatory constraints. They're exactly the kind of partner we want bringing Stilla to the private markets industry”

The partnership is built on a shared foundation: model flexibility, enterprise-grade trust, and responsibility by design. All AI capabilities operate within strict governance frameworks, with auditability and human oversight as standard.

About ROYC

ROYC's mission is to accelerate private market distribution and revenue growth across EMEA and APAC. We are the leading AI-driven private markets infrastructure platform making it easy, scalable, and revenue-generating for Wealth Managers and Asset Managers to launch, market, and operate funds across all key markets.

About Stilla

Stilla, an AI teammate and platform where organisations can create AI automations and agents to do real work. Built by the team behind Tictail, Shop, and Shop Pay, Stilla is designed for companies that treat AI as the operational layer of their business.