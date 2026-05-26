epocrates and DeepIntent Announce First-to-Market Partnership for Programmatic Access Across Point-of-Care Advertising

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--epocrates, a leading digital platform for clinicians, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with DeepIntent, the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), to bring powerful point-of-care advertising into the epocrates’ clinician workflow for the first time.

This collaboration marks the first time epocrates’ high-value clinical inventory has been made programmatically available, giving advertisers direct access to healthcare professionals (HCPs) in the preeminent decision platform. Share

For over 25 years, epocrates has been a leading source of clinical intelligence for healthcare providers, delivering validated, actionable medication insights at the point of care. Its AI-powered intelligence platform helps clinicians access actionable insights faster than ever before and with highly granular engagement metrics that brand teams can use to deliver even more precise and relevant data.

This collaboration marks the first time epocrates’ high-value clinical inventory has been made programmatically available, giving advertisers direct access to healthcare professionals (HCPs) in the preeminent decision platform.

“For years, programmatic access in healthcare has focused on where care happens—not how decisions are made,” said David Minkin, President and General Manager of epocrates. “Together with DeepIntent, we’re changing that. This partnership brings programmatic access directly into the clinician workflow, enabling engagement at the moment clinical decisions are happening.”

A New Standard for Point-of-Care Programmatic

While much of the industry has defined point-of-care media through place-based environments, epocrates represents a fundamentally different model—one built around clinical utility, real-time intent, and deterministic HCP identity.

With more than one million active, prescribing clinicians and hundreds of thousands of daily drug reference interactions, epocrates provides a uniquely high-intent environment—one that closely reflects the clinical decision-making process.

Through this partnership, DeepIntent becomes the first demand-side platform (DSP) to activate campaigns within the epocrates environment, enabling advertisers to:

Reach verified HCPs within their natural workflow

Leverage real-time contextual signals, including drug lookups and clinical activity

Activate campaigns within a logged-in, brand-safe environment

Engage audiences with the potential to directly influence prescribing behavior

Unlocking New Value for Healthcare Marketers

By combining epocrates’ exclusive access to in-workflow clinical moments with DeepIntent’s healthcare-specific demand, privacy-safe targeting, and omnichannel optimization capabilities, the partnership creates a new category of programmatic opportunity.

“Healthcare marketers have long sought more meaningful ways to engage clinicians in their day-to-day workflow and in the most trusted environments,” said Nicole Alfonso, VP, Media Partnerships at DeepIntent. “Our partnership with epocrates unlocks a powerful new channel—bringing real-time clinical intent into programmatic buying for the first time– and expands DeepIntent’s unique access to critical endemic inventory for our clients.”

This first-to-market integration enables life sciences brands to move beyond proxy signals and reach clinicians in moments that matter—when decisions about treatment and prescribing are actively being considered.

Looking Ahead

This announcement represents a foundational step in epocrates’ broader innovation roadmap, as the company continues to expand how programmatic advertising can support more precise, contextually relevant engagement with healthcare professionals.

"The future of healthcare marketing lies in aligning with real clinical decision-making moments,” added Minkin. “By partnering with DeepIntent, epocrates is extending its role as the decisive decision platform into real-time programmatic activation—unlocking a new level of precision and performance for endemic media.”

About epocrates

Since 1998, epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc. company, has built a legacy of clinical trust and today actively serves more than one million clinicians seeking fast, reliable answers at the point of care. With unparalleled prescribing and safety information, the epocrates app enables fast, reliable answers at the point of care—empowering physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals to deliver more effective and personalized patient care. epocrates has been rated the #1 medical reference app for over a decade. Learn more at www.epocrates.com.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world’s top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent’s platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale. Learn more at www.deepintent.com.