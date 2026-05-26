Royal London Asset Management Expands Relationship with SS&C to Service New Australian Funds

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Royal London Asset Management, a leading U.K. fund management company, has extended its relationship with SS&C. SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions will provide fund administration and unit registry services for its new range of Australian active funds, including:

“We are pleased to further our long-term relationship with Royal London Asset Management as they continue developing their distribution model in the growing Australian market,” said Nick Wright, Global Head of SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions. Share

Royal London Global Equity Diversified Fund

Royal London Global Equity Enhanced Fund

Royal London Global Equity Select Fund

Royal London Short Duration Global High Yield Bond Fund

RLAM is part of Royal London, the U.K.’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment company. SS&C services approximately £72bn in assets under management across its U.K. fund range.

Equity Trustees will serve as the Responsible Entity for RLAM’s new funds, which have launched with around AUD $1 billion in AUM. The unit trusts are structured as feeder funds, providing investors with indirect exposure to RLAM’s range of Dublin-domiciled Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) funds.

SS&C will provide its full suite of fund administration services to the funds, including fund accounting, unit pricing, transfer agency, valuation and tax/financial reporting.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with SS&C to encompass our new range of Australian funds,” said Ed Venner, Chief Client Officer at Royal London Asset Management. “We’ve been partnering with SS&C for the last three years in the U.K. with positive results. The firm’s global scale and their growing presence in the Australian market made SS&C a natural choice to service our new Australian funds. SS&C’s expertise has streamlined the unit trust launch process for our team, allowing us to focus on building direct relationships with Australian investors and advisers.”

“We are pleased to further our long-term relationship with Royal London Asset Management as they continue developing their distribution model in the growing Australian market,” said Nick Wright, Global Head of SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions. “SS&C has invested significant time and resources in expanding our local team and offerings to best serve fund managers in the region. We are honored RLAM has entrusted us with supporting their new range of Australian funds and look forward to continuing to work with their team.”

The announcement follows a wave of recent Australian growth for SS&C, including a number of client wins and renewals across superannuation and wealth. To support growth in the APAC business, the firm recently hired Chrys Wickremeratne to serve as Regional Head of Fund Accounting. Wickremeratne brings 25 years of experience across Australian financial services, and most recently served as Head of Fund Services for Australia and New Zealand at HSBC.

About Royal London Asset Management

Royal London Asset Management is an integral part of customer-owned mutual, Royal London, and free from short-term shareholder demands.

Managing £199 billion* on behalf of a broad range of clients, Royal London Asset Management is committed to active investment excellence and responsible investing. It works in close partnership with clients to deliver a spectrum of investment solutions to help investors navigate complex market conditions and achieve their financial goals.

*As at 31 December 2025

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

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