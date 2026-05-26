Mevion Medical Systems and Tam Anh General Hospital Partner to Bring Advanced Proton Therapy to Vietnam

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mevion Medical Systems has signed a definitive purchase agreement to bring the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™ to Tam Anh General Hospital in Vietnam. This would be the first proton therapy system in Vietnam. This signing reflects a broader shift in cancer care: proton therapy is becoming more practical to deploy, enabling more hospitals to bring advanced treatment closer to the patients who need it. Both the MEVION S250-FIT™ and MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® have recently received regulatory approval in Vietnam, marking an important step toward clinical implementation.

The introduction of proton therapy at Tam Anh General Hospital marks a turning point for cancer care in Southeast Asia and is facilitated by TD Tech Company, Mevion’s distributor in Vietnam. By establishing this domestic capability, Vietnam joins a growing group of countries expanding access to advanced proton therapy, ensuring that Vietnamese patients have access to world-class treatment within their own borders. The MEVION S250-FIT system at Tam Anh General Hospital is expected to become operational as early as late 2027, upon the inauguration of Tam Anh’s new facility in Phu My Hung, one of Vietnam’s most modern urban areas.

Proton therapy is widely regarded as one of the most advanced forms of radiation treatment available today. Unlike conventional photon (X-ray) radiation therapy, proton beams can precisely deposit the majority of their energy directly within the tumor while minimizing exit dose beyond the target. This level of precision reduces radiation exposure to healthy tissues and helps lessen treatment-related side effects in select clinical scenarios, particularly for complex tumors and pediatric cancers.

MEVION S250-FIT™: Making Proton Therapy a Reality

The cornerstone of this partnership is the MEVION S250-FIT, a breakthrough technology designed to make proton therapy a practical reality for hospitals worldwide. Historically, proton therapy required massive, multi-story facilities and decade-long planning cycles. The FIT™ platform changes this paradigm, enabling advanced care to be deployed with unprecedented ease:

Bunker-Ready Design: It is the only FDA-cleared proton system designed for installation in a standard, existing radiation therapy vault.

It is the only FDA-cleared proton system designed for installation in a standard, existing radiation therapy vault. Rapid Deployment: By eliminating the need for massive new construction, the FIT allows hospitals to begin treating patients much faster than traditional systems.

By eliminating the need for massive new construction, the FIT allows hospitals to begin treating patients much faster than traditional systems. Operational Simplicity: The FIT system fits directly into conventional oncology workflows, using AI-driven treatment planning and integrated diagnostic CT imaging.

The FIT system fits directly into conventional oncology workflows, using AI-driven treatment planning and integrated diagnostic CT imaging. Upright Patient Positioning: The installation will feature an upright patient positioning system from Leo Cancer Care, providing enhanced flexibility in patient setup and a more comfortable experience for those treated in a seated position.

The installation will feature an upright patient positioning system from Leo Cancer Care, providing enhanced flexibility in patient setup and a more comfortable experience for those treated in a seated position. State-of-the-art Treatment Planning: Powered by RaySearch Laboratories, the RayStation®* treatment planning system features multi-criteria optimization, HYPERSCAN® and DirectARC™ planning, and highly accurate dose engines tailored specifically for advanced proton therapy.

Leadership Vision

"Our partnership with Tam Anh General Hospital marks an important step in Mevion’s mission to make the most advanced cancer care accessible to patients worldwide," said Tina Yu, Ph.D., CEO and President of Mevion Medical Systems. "By integrating the MEVION S250-FIT into their oncology program, Tam Anh is demonstrating how the next generation of compact proton therapy can be seamlessly adopted by leading health systems to deliver precise, life-saving treatment closer to home."

“As one of Vietnam’s leading general hospital systems in terms of clinical excellence, advanced and specialized technologies, and comprehensive services, Tam Anh has consistently taken the lead in acquiring world-class, cutting-edge medical technologies and equipment,” said Mr. Ngo Chi Dung, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tam Anh General Hospital Group. “The purchase of the next-generation MEVION S250-FIT™ Proton Therapy System marks a significant milestone, not only for the Tam Anh General Hospital Group but also as a major step forward in Vietnam’s efforts to access and effectively deploy the world’s most advanced medical technologies in cancer care. This event reaffirms Tam Anh’s strategic vision of making large-scale, comprehensive investments in healthcare in general, and oncology in particular, serving millions of Vietnamese people as well as international patients, in alignment with international standards of quality, clinical effectiveness, and patient safety.”

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is a leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion’s series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i® and MEVION S250-FIT™ with HYPERSCAN® pencil beam scanning, represent the world’s most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

About Tam Anh General Hospital Group

Tam Anh General Hospital Group is a high-tech hospital system delivering advanced diagnostics and treatment, specialized care, and training and research meeting international standards. After a decade of development, the Tam Anh General Hospital Group has become one of Vietnam’s leading modern private healthcare systems. The system currently operates five facilities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, serving more than two million patient visits each year, including tens of thousands of international patients. For more information, please visit: https://tamanhhospital.vn.

About TD Tech Company

Toan Dien Medical Technology Company Limited (TD Tech Company) is a medical device distributor in Vietnam with more than twenty years of experience in the field of radiation oncology. For more information, please visit: https://xatri.vn.

*RaySearch products are subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.