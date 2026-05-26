Champion Homes Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Retail Locations from Homes Direct

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY) (“Champion” or “the Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Homes Direct representing 11 retail locations across key Western U. S. markets, including Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico and Oregon. These locations represent the majority of Homes Direct’s operating footprint and align closely with Champion’s manufacturing and distribution presence in the region.

Homes Direct is the largest independent manufactured and modular home dealer in the western region of the United States, with a differentiated business model that engages a broad set of customers. The company offers a range of options and elevated purchasing experience, supporting customers through permitting, financing, home selection and site preparation. Through its innovative retail platform and additional go‑to‑market channels, Homes Direct expands Champion’s ability to drive retail growth and sales across key Western markets.

The transaction is an opportunity to expand Champion’s Western U.S. retail footprint and accelerate the Company’s direct‑to‑consumer strategy by increasing access to high‑quality retail locations closely aligned with Champion’s manufacturing network.

“Homes Direct, led by pioneering industry leader and CEO Ray Gritton, is an outstanding retailer that we’ve admired and worked with for many years,” said Tim Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Champion Homes. “Our businesses complement each other well, and Homes Direct’s differentiated retail experience and significant western U.S. presence make this a natural fit. We are confident this acquisition strengthens our retail platform and will further our ability to win as a customer-centric, high performance agile team.”

“Champion is an ideal long-term partner for Homes Direct, and I have significant trust in their team to take our assets forward,” said Gritton. “We share a strong focus on the customer, delivering a seamless transition for our employees and allowing us to continue delivering a differentiated retail experience while creating a great environment for future growth by expanding our reach across the United States.”

The completion of the acquisition is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Champion’s second quarter of fiscal year 2027. To ensure a seamless integration process, all Homes Direct employees at impacted locations will be offered employment by Champion following the completion of the transaction.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results

In a separate release issued today, Champion announced its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 financial results. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Champion will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am ET today, May 26, 2026, to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2026 results and the announced acquisition. The live webcast and presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.championhomes.com.

About Champion Homes, Inc.

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY) is a leading producer of factory-built housing in North America and employs more than 9,300 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 46 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Champion Homes is well positioned with an innovative portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Champion Homes provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 84 retail locations across the United States, and operates Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Manufactured and Modular Homes

www.championhomes.com

www.skylinehomes.com

www.genesishomes.com

Park Model RVs

www.championparkmodelscabins.com

Star Fleet Trucking

www.starfleettrucking.com

About Homes Direct

Homes Direct is the largest manufactured home and modular home dealer on the West Coast, with 15 locations in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, and New Mexico (also serving ID, NV, CO, UT, and TX). Homes Direct has four factory direct locations at Palm Harbor Homes (Oregon), Goldenwest Homes (California), Champion Homes (Arizona), and Karsten Homes (New Mexico).

Homes Direct does business differently than most manufactured and modular home dealers. Homes Direct allows customers limitless options to customize their home. Homes Direct also has priced our homes right on its website, and assists each customer through the process of obtaining permits, finding affordable lenders, picking options/changes and helping with the site preparations as well.