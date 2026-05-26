Generational Group Signs Strategic Alliance MOU with Nihon M&A Center HD

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading investment banking firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc., to establish a strategic business alliance in M&A advisory services spanning Japan, Southeast Asia, and the United States.

As one of the leading M&A advisory firms serving Japan and ASEAN countries, Nihon M&A Center (here in after, “Nihon”) will provide Generational with an enhanced ability to deliver seamless cross-border M&A advisory services and client support across the globe. Through its alliance with Generational, Nihon will gain the breadth, resources, and expertise of an award-winning full-service M&A advisory firm with more than 350 professionals in 17 offices across the U.S. and Canada.

Nihon M&A Center Offers Comprehensive M&A Services in Japan and Southeast Asia

Based in Tokyo, Nihon M&A Center is a subsidiary of Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc., Japan’s largest independent M&A firm and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company has supported more than 11,000 M&A transactions since its founding in 1991. With a corporate philosophy of “contributing to the continuity and growth of companies through M&A,” Nihon has strengthened partnerships with accounting firms, regional financial institutions, mega banks, and securities companies, accelerating the creation of M&A opportunities related to business succession and strategic transactions, and enhancing its matching capabilities.

Nihon M&A Center group currently operates seven domestic offices, 16 satellite offices, and five overseas offices in major ASEAN countries—Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. In addition to building networks with local financial institutions and accounting firms, Nihon collaborates with M&A boutiques worldwide through the World M&A Alliance, supporting cross-border M&A on a global scale. In March 2024, Nihon also invested in Korea M&A Exchange (KMX), Korea’s largest M&A platform, further strengthening its support structure across the East Asia M&A network.

Nihon’s client-centered, comprehensive approach is the perfect complement to Generational Group and its core values. As one of the leading middle-market investment banking and M&A advisory firms in North America, Generational leverages its strengths in exit planning education, business valuation, proprietary direct marketing, and strong relationships with the U.S. investment community. With a client-centric business model and dedicated team of experienced M&A professionals, Generational has an impressive track record, completing approximately 200 transactions each year. Its proprietary and industry-leading digital platform, DealForce, has over 35,000 registered buyers. Celebrating its 21st year, Generational maintains a top-tier position in the U.S. for transactions under $100 million and up to $1 billion and has received the prestigious “Investment Banking Firm of the Year" award from The M&A Advisor consecutively in 2024 and 2025.

Combined Strength Brings Seamless, Comprehensive Service to M&A Clients

Under the agreement, the two companies will combine their respective strengths to deliver seamless cross-border M&A advisory services and support the long-term growth of their clients. By integrating Generational Group’s extensive North American sell-side pipeline with Nihon’s strong domestic network, the partnership aims to expand and enhance cross-border transaction opportunities. In addition, the firms will leverage their proprietary marketing capabilities and expertise while utilizing Nihon’s established relationships with accounting firms and financial institutions in Japan, with the goal of further expanding the firms’ high-quality global M&A ecosystem.

“Our alliance with Generational Group represents an outstanding and truly transformative initiative for our company,” said Suguru Miyake, President and CEO of Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. “Our international business achieved a record-high number of M&A transactions completed on a full-year basis in the previous fiscal year. As overseas expansion is a key strategic priority for our company, through this alliance we aim to increase M&A activity in North America in collaboration with Generational Group, while accelerating cross-border M&A across three key regions: Japan, ASEAN, and North America.”

Miyake added: “Generational Group is ranked among the most distinguished M&A advisory firms in the United States within the mid-cap market segment, consistently placing at the top of league tables in terms of transaction volume. The firm possesses extensive expertise and knowledge that we do not currently have, making it an ideal strategic partner for us. As a result of steadily expanding our operations across the five ASEAN countries and Korea, we are proud to mark the 10th anniversary of establishing our overseas offices.”

“By exchanging business know-how and best practices,” Miyake said, “both companies will be able to achieve mutual growth and deliver even more sophisticated and high-value M&A solutions to our clients.”

“Our alliance with Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc., is a strategic move to deepen our international reach and drive higher transaction volume across key markets,” said Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group. “Together, we are building a differentiated platform that connects business owners and buyers across North America, Japan, and Southeast Asia and positions us to capture a growing share of global M&A activity. Most importantly, there is a deliberate intentionality to this alliance—to better serve our clients by offering market-leading global solutions and options.”

Binkley added: “We are honored to partner with Nihon M&A Center group, whose longstanding success and strong alignment with our core values position this alliance to both accelerate growth and deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

Discussions are currently proceeding toward finalizing the execution of the formal strategic business alliance agreement with Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc., targeting August 2026 for commencement.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings’ Announcement

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a leading, award-winning full-service M&A advisory firm. Generational has over 350 professionals across 17 offices in North America. The firm empowers business owners to unlock the full value of their companies through a comprehensive suite of services—including strategic growth advisory, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Celebrating its 21st year, Generational has successfully closed over 1,800 transactions and has ranked #1 or #2 in all LSEG league tables for deals valued between $25 million and $1 billion in 2024 and 2025.

The firm was named 2025 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and recognized as Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in 2024 and 2025.