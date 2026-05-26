Exdion and Cogneesol Partner to Transform Insurance Operations with AI and Execution

PLANO, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exdion, a leading AI-powered document intelligence platform, and Cogneesol, a global provider of insurance business solutions, announce a strategic partnership to help insurance teams transform insurance workflows into automated, compliant, and revenue-driving processes.

For many insurance intermediaries (brokers, agents, MGAs), insurance workflows are document-heavy, manual, and unstructured. Submissions and requests come in disconnected emails and documents. Policy reviews are time intensive. Comparing quotes across carriers is complex and inconsistent. And the experienced workforce is in decline. Together, the partnership addresses these challenges with the Exdion AI system, built specifically for insurance.

“What typically takes hours, we reduce to minutes,” said Dan Narayan, Senior Vice President of Exdion. “We sit on top of existing systems and transform unstructured documents—policies, quotes, and other documents—into clean data, actionable insights, and complete workflows.”

Exdion’s EyeQ transforms how insurance brokers and agents work with complex documents. The intelligent assistant enables users to interact with policies, quotes, and proposals through natural conversation, eliminating hours of manual document review and accelerating critical workflows like quote comparison and policy analysis.

Through the partnership, Exdion’s AI-powered document intelligence platform will reach more insurance teams with end-to-end automation that is compliant and enables revenue generation.

“This partnership brings together complementary strengths—Cogneesol’s deep operational expertise and Exdion’s purpose-built AI for unstructured workflows—helping clients accelerate outcomes while continuing to leverage their broader technology and partner ecosystems,” said Ashim Khurana, Chief Operating Officer of Cogneesol. “Clients no longer need to stitch together vendors. Now, they can dramatically accelerate their speed-to-market gains with faster, more accurate workflows.”

Built for the realities of the insurance industry’s hardest problems, this partnership helps teams shift from messy intake to final output that is structured, automated, and actionable—all at scale. Together, Exdion and Cogneesol capture the full value chain from data to insight to action, a real end-to-end transformation.

About Exdion

Exdion transforms insurance intermediaries with a proprietary AI suite that delivers production-grade decision intelligence across the policy lifecycle. Exdion services 6 of the Top 15 brokers, with over 10,000 users that include producers, customer service representatives, and account managers across new business production, servicing and E&O compliance functions. Learn more at www.exdioninsurance.com.

About Cogneesol

Cogneesol is a global business solutions provider reinventing how insurance organizations operate. By combining deep industry expertise with AI-driven and digital capabilities, the company transforms complex processes into streamlined, scalable operations that drive measurable business outcomes. Cogneesol empowers agencies to scale underwriting, servicing, and renewals through a connected operational layer—unlocking greater speed, capacity, and control without increasing headcount. Learn more at www.cogneesol.com.