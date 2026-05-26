Glen Haven Manor joins strike
Glen Haven Manor joins strike
NEW GLASGOW, NS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Long term care workers at Glen Haven Manor, represented by Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 2330, are expected to hit picket lines at 7AM on May 27, bringing the total number of striking workers to approximately 3,600. They will be picketing at Glen Haven Manor, 739 E River Rd, New Glasgow.
“Despite what Premier Houston and Minister Adams are saying in the media, the workers know what the government has offered just like they know they deserve better”Share
“For 7 weeks, these workers have been providing essential care for 8, 12 hours a day, and then marching in picket lines because they believe in what we’re fighting for,” said CUPE Long Term and Community Care Committee Chair Christa Sweeney.
“Despite what Premier Houston and Minister Adams are saying in the media, the workers know what the government has offered just like they know they deserve better,” finished Sweeney.
CUPE long term care workers have been on strike since April 13.
Other locals already on strike include:
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St. Vincent’s Nursing Home:
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Harbourstone Enhanced Care:
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Ocean View Continuing Care:
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Admiral and White Hills LTC Centres:
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Maplestone Enhanced Care:
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Inverary Manor:
15786 Central Ave, Inverness
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Alderwood Guest Home:
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Richmond Villa:
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Northside Community Guest Home:
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Bayside Home:
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Foyer Père Fiset:
15092 Cabot trail road, Chéticamp
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Seaview Manor:
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Maritime Odd Fellows:
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Valley View Manor:
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Shiretown and Ivey’s Terrace:
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Queen’s Manor:
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Maple Hill Manor:
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Villa St. Joseph-du-Lac:
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Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home:
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The Birches:
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Surf Lodge:
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Shoreham Village:
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Ivy Meadows:
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Roseway Manor:
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Melville Lodge:
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Lunenburg Home for Special Care:
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Glasgow Hall:
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Celtic Court:
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Bisset Court:
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St. Anne Nursing Care Centre:
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Ryan Hall:
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Magnolia Continuing Care Centre:
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Grand View Manor:
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The Meadows:
:so/cope491
Contacts
For more information, please contact:
Kim Cail
CUPE Long Term Care Coordinator
(782) 233-4592
Taylor Johnston
CUPE Atlantic Communications
tjohnston@cupe.ca