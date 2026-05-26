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Glen Haven Manor joins strike

NEW GLASGOW, NS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Long term care workers at Glen Haven Manor, represented by Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 2330, are expected to hit picket lines at 7AM on May 27, bringing the total number of striking workers to approximately 3,600. They will be picketing at Glen Haven Manor, 739 E River Rd, New Glasgow.

“Despite what Premier Houston and Minister Adams are saying in the media, the workers know what the government has offered just like they know they deserve better”

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“For 7 weeks, these workers have been providing essential care for 8, 12 hours a day, and then marching in picket lines because they believe in what we’re fighting for,” said CUPE Long Term and Community Care Committee Chair Christa Sweeney.

“Despite what Premier Houston and Minister Adams are saying in the media, the workers know what the government has offered just like they know they deserve better,” finished Sweeney.

CUPE long term care workers have been on strike since April 13.

Other locals already on strike include:

St. Vincent’s Nursing Home:
2080 Windsor St, Halifax

 

 

Harbourstone Enhanced Care:
84 Kenwood Dr, Sydney River

Ocean View Continuing Care:
1909 Caldwell Rd, Dartmouth

 

Admiral and White Hills LTC Centres:
30 Fairfax Dr, Halifax

 

Maplestone Enhanced Care:
245 Main Ave, Halifax

 

 

Inverary Manor:

15786 Central Ave, Inverness

Alderwood Guest Home:
89 Alderwood Ln, Baddeck

 

 

Richmond Villa:
9361 Pepperell, St. Peter's

Northside Community Guest Home:
11 Queen St, North Sydney

 

 

Bayside Home:
96 Bayside Dr, Barrington

Foyer Père Fiset:

15092 Cabot trail road, Chéticamp

 

 

Seaview Manor:
275 South St, Glace Bay

Maritime Odd Fellows:
Pictou Rotary

 

 

Valley View Manor:
739 E River Rd, New Glasgow

Shiretown and Ivey’s Terrace:
Pictou Rotary

 

 

Queen’s Manor:
20 Hollands Dr, Liverpool

 

Maple Hill Manor:
Beaton Ave, New Waterford

 

 

Villa St. Joseph-du-Lac:
255 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Dayton

 

 

 

Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home:
2 Macquarrie Drive Extension,
Port Hawkesbury

 

The Birches:
7702 Nova Scotia Trunk 7,
Musquodoboit Harbour

 

Surf Lodge:
73 Howe St, Lockeport

 

 

Shoreham Village:
50 Shoreham Village Cresent, Chester

Ivy Meadows:
125 Knowles Crescent, Beaver Bank

 

Roseway Manor:
1604 Lake Rd, Shelburne

 

Melville Lodge:
50 Shoreham Lane, Halifax

 

 

Lunenburg Home for Special Care:
95 Victoria Street, Lunenburg

Glasgow Hall:
76 Baker Dr, Dartmouth

 

 

Celtic Court:
16 St Anthony Dr, Membertou

Bisset Court:
74 Chameau Cres, Dartmouth

 

 

St. Anne Nursing Care Centre:
2313 NS-206, Arichat

Ryan Hall:
421 Lahave St, Bridgewater

 

 

Magnolia Continuing Care Centre:
416 Hwy 2, Enfield

Grand View Manor:
110 Commercial St, Berwick

 

The Meadows:
339 Pleasant St, Yarmouth

:so/cope491

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Kim Cail
CUPE Long Term Care Coordinator
(782) 233-4592

Taylor Johnston
CUPE Atlantic Communications
tjohnston@cupe.ca

Industry:

Canadian Union of Public Employees

Release Versions
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Hashtags
#CUPE
#CUPE2330
#CUPENS
#LTC
#LTCSTRIKE

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Kim Cail
CUPE Long Term Care Coordinator
(782) 233-4592

Taylor Johnston
CUPE Atlantic Communications
tjohnston@cupe.ca

Social Media Profiles
CUPE NS on Facebook
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