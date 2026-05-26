Glen Haven Manor joins strike

NEW GLASGOW, NS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Long term care workers at Glen Haven Manor, represented by Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 2330, are expected to hit picket lines at 7AM on May 27, bringing the total number of striking workers to approximately 3,600. They will be picketing at Glen Haven Manor, 739 E River Rd, New Glasgow.

“Despite what Premier Houston and Minister Adams are saying in the media, the workers know what the government has offered just like they know they deserve better” Share

“For 7 weeks, these workers have been providing essential care for 8, 12 hours a day, and then marching in picket lines because they believe in what we’re fighting for,” said CUPE Long Term and Community Care Committee Chair Christa Sweeney.

“Despite what Premier Houston and Minister Adams are saying in the media, the workers know what the government has offered just like they know they deserve better,” finished Sweeney.

CUPE long term care workers have been on strike since April 13.

Other locals already on strike include:

St. Vincent’s Nursing Home:

2080 Windsor St, Halifax Harbourstone Enhanced Care:

84 Kenwood Dr, Sydney River Ocean View Continuing Care:

1909 Caldwell Rd, Dartmouth Admiral and White Hills LTC Centres:

30 Fairfax Dr, Halifax Maplestone Enhanced Care:

245 Main Ave, Halifax Inverary Manor: 15786 Central Ave, Inverness Alderwood Guest Home:

89 Alderwood Ln, Baddeck Richmond Villa:

9361 Pepperell, St. Peter's Northside Community Guest Home:

11 Queen St, North Sydney Bayside Home:

96 Bayside Dr, Barrington Foyer Père Fiset: 15092 Cabot trail road, Chéticamp Seaview Manor:

275 South St, Glace Bay Maritime Odd Fellows:

Pictou Rotary Valley View Manor:

739 E River Rd, New Glasgow Shiretown and Ivey’s Terrace:

Pictou Rotary Queen’s Manor:

20 Hollands Dr, Liverpool Maple Hill Manor:

Beaton Ave, New Waterford Villa St. Joseph-du-Lac:

255 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Dayton Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home:

2 Macquarrie Drive Extension,

Port Hawkesbury The Birches:

7702 Nova Scotia Trunk 7,

Musquodoboit Harbour Surf Lodge:

73 Howe St, Lockeport Shoreham Village:

50 Shoreham Village Cresent, Chester Ivy Meadows:

125 Knowles Crescent, Beaver Bank Roseway Manor:

1604 Lake Rd, Shelburne Melville Lodge:

50 Shoreham Lane, Halifax Lunenburg Home for Special Care:

95 Victoria Street, Lunenburg Glasgow Hall:

76 Baker Dr, Dartmouth Celtic Court:

16 St Anthony Dr, Membertou Bisset Court:

74 Chameau Cres, Dartmouth St. Anne Nursing Care Centre:

2313 NS-206, Arichat Ryan Hall:

421 Lahave St, Bridgewater Magnolia Continuing Care Centre:

416 Hwy 2, Enfield Grand View Manor:

110 Commercial St, Berwick The Meadows:

339 Pleasant St, Yarmouth Expand

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