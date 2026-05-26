FreeCast Signs Agreement with FPUnet to Bring Streaming Platform Services to More Than 30,000 Homes Across Fort Pierce Region

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast, a streaming media aggregation and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology company, today announced it has entered into an agreement with FPUnet Communications, the internet and communications division of the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority, to offer FreeCast’s streaming platform services to residents served by FPUnet’s growing fiber broadband network throughout the Fort Pierce, Florida region.

Under the agreement, FreeCast’s PaaS platform will be made available to FPUnet subscribers across a service footprint covering more than 30,000 homes. The collaboration is designed to provide residents with access to a modern streaming television experience that combines live television, FAST channels, on-demand streaming services, and enhanced content discovery through a unified interface.

FPUnet has continued expanding its locally operated fiber broadband infrastructure throughout Fort Pierce, Florida and surrounding communities, delivering high-speed internet services and smart city initiatives across the region.

FreeCast’s PaaS infrastructure enables broadband operators, telecom providers, municipalities, MDUs, and infrastructure companies to deploy branded streaming ecosystems without the cost and complexity of building a streaming platform internally. The platform integrates streaming aggregation, advertising technology, content management, FAST channel distribution, and connected TV monetization capabilities into a single operational framework.

“This agreement reflects the continued implementation of FreeCast’s platform strategy with broadband and infrastructure providers seeking to enhance consumer engagement beyond traditional connectivity services,” said William Mobley, CEO of FreeCast. “FPUnet has established itself as an innovative regional fiber provider focused on serving its community with advanced communications infrastructure, and we believe the integration of streaming platform services represents a natural extension of that customer relationship.”

FPUnet operates as the communications division of the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority and has expanded fiber internet offerings throughout the area with speeds reaching multi-gigabit capacity and locally managed customer support services.

Through the relationship, FreeCast will provide platform capabilities that support streaming television access across connected TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and web applications, while enabling future opportunities for localized advertising, community engagement channels, and branded digital media services.

The agreement represents another expansion of FreeCast’s broader PaaS initiative targeting telecom operators, internet service providers, municipalities, broadband companies, and infrastructure operators seeking to participate in the evolving streaming and connected television marketplace.

About FreeCast

FreeCast is a digital streaming platform and media technology company focused on aggregating streaming television, FAST channels, live content, and connected TV services into unified consumer experiences. Through its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) infrastructure, FreeCast enables telecom operators, ISPs, broadband providers, satellite companies, MDUs, and brands to deploy branded streaming ecosystems powered by FreeCast technology.

About Fort Pierce Utilities Authority and FPUnet Communications

Fort Pierce Utilities Authority is a municipally owned utility serving the Fort Pierce region with electric, water, wastewater, natural gas, and communications services. Through FPUnet Communications, the utility provides fiber broadband, internet, and advanced communications infrastructure throughout its service territory.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Generally, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, predictions, future financial or business performance, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as “projected,” “expect,” “possibility” and “anticipate,” or similar expressions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. FreeCast, Inc. cautions that statements and assumptions made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. FreeCast, Inc. and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this press release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.