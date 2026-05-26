American International College Partners with Sophia Learning to Expand Access to Education for Working Adult Learners

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sophia Learning, an online, on-demand, self-paced learning platform offering courses recommended for college-level credit by ACE®, today announced a new partnership with American International College (AIC). Through this partnership, AIC, a private, co-educational, doctoral-granting institution, joins Sophia Learning’s growing network of partner colleges and universities, providing their learners with a flexible, more affordable pathway to degree completion. This offering is distinct from AIC’s traditional undergraduate experience, maintaining the College’s full, faculty‑led academic model while offering an alternative pathway tailored to adult learners who are balancing work, family and other commitments.

“The partnership between American International College and Sophia Learning expands flexible, affordable pathways into degree programs,” said Michael Dodge, Provost of American International College. “This initiative supports transfer students, adult learners, and working professionals by providing an accessible way to complete general education coursework, whether before enrolling at AIC or while pursuing their degree at the College. As part of AIC’s broader commitment to access and student success, the partnership strengthens regional workforce pipelines while preserving the full, faculty-led academic experience that defines an AIC education.”

Designed specifically for working adult learners, Sophia Learning’s partnership with AIC expands access to higher education through flexible, transfer‑friendly options that align with today’s workforce needs and support career advancement. By enabling learners to complete general education requirements efficiently and affordably, the program will help students build relevant skills and credentials that can be used to support professional growth.

Through this partnership, AIC will accept up to 90 Sophia Learning transfer credits toward eligible bachelor’s degrees. AIC provides flexible degree completion pathways designed for transfer by learners in high-demand fields including Criminal Justice, Educational Studies, Business and more.

“We’re honored to partner with AIC to expand access to higher education for working adults and transfer learners,” said Hunter Davis, CEO of Sophia Learning. “By pairing Sophia’s flexible, affordable coursework with AIC’s career‑focused degree programs, we’re creating a streamlined pathway that helps learners earn college credit while balancing responsibilities and building lasting momentum toward degree completion.”

Sophia Learning allows students at any stage of their education journey to take affordable, flexible, college-level coursework. With more than 70 ACE® recommended college-level courses available through a monthly subscription, learners can progress at their own pace and take control of their educational journey. Since August 2020, students have saved more than 1.7 billion in tuition dollars*, completed more than 1.6 million courses, and been awarded more than 4.8 million transfer credits.

For more information about Sophia Learning’s partnership with American International College, visit https://aic.sophia.org/.

About Sophia Learning

Sophia is an online learning platform that allows students at any stage of their higher education journey to get started on or continue their education by taking affordable and flexible college-level general education courses. Sophia courses are ACE-recommended for college credit and are designed to be transferred to many colleges and universities. Since August 2020, students have saved more than 1.7 billion in tuition dollars*, completed more than 1.6 million courses, and been awarded more than 4.8 million transfer credits.

For more information about Sophia, visit Sophia.org. Sophia is a subsidiary of Strategic Education, Inc.

*Savings based on average annual tuition at public four-year, in-state institutions. Source: College Board Trends in College Pricing Report (2025)

About American International College

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral-granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts, and Sciences, the School of Health Sciences, and the School of Education. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.