FGX International Announces New Capsule Collection with Love Island

SMITHFIELD, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FGX International, an EssilorLuxottica company and one of the world’s leading over-the-counter eyewear brands, has announced a new partnership with ITV Studios, home of one of the most-watched reality TV series worldwide, Love Island. Inspired by the playful, high-energy world of the blockbuster reality series Love Island and blending villa-ready style with Foster Grant’s signature accessible fashion, Love Island x Foster Grant embodies confidence, connection, and a little bit of drama.

The new capsule collection combines social media-driven trends with accessible fashion eyewear, bringing the energy of the villa to the every day. Its six unique sun styles are available in-store at CVS and online at Amazon and FosterGrant.com while supplies last.

“For almost 100 years, Foster Grant has been helping people express their style through eyewear, so partnering with Love Island felt like a perfect fit: both brands celebrate confidence, personality, and the power of a great pair of sunglasses,” said Mark Flanagan, Director of Design, Foster Grant. “The bold and unforgettable style of Love Island inspired every piece in this capsule collection. Now, from poolside moments to summer strolls, fans can channel that signature villa confidence the moment they put on a pair of Love Island x Foster Grant sunglasses.”

The new capsule collection features trend-forward frames, tinted and mirrored lenses, and playful names inspired by iconic Love Island moments, including:

Coupled Up: An oval metal frame with softly tinted lenses designed for matching energies and shared sunsets. A cool, confident look made for villa moments—from lounging poolside to date night.

An oval metal frame with softly tinted lenses designed for matching energies and shared sunsets. A cool, confident look made for villa moments—from lounging poolside to date night. Throwing Shade: A bold square frame in a warm tan with gradient lenses that bring subtle attitude. Fashion-forward and confident, perfect for delivering looks that say everything without saying a word.

A bold square frame in a warm tan with gradient lenses that bring subtle attitude. Fashion-forward and confident, perfect for delivering looks that say everything without saying a word. Vibing: A playful aviator with mirrored lenses and sleek metal detailing. A modern twist on a classic shape that brings effortless villa vibes day or night.

A playful aviator with mirrored lenses and sleek metal detailing. A modern twist on a classic shape that brings effortless villa vibes day or night. Bombshell: A statement-making silhouette in glossy tortoise with tinted lenses. Bold, flirty, and made for entrances—because every villa needs its Bombshell moment.

A statement-making silhouette in glossy tortoise with tinted lenses. Bold, flirty, and made for entrances—because every villa needs its Bombshell moment. Girl Code: A modern black square frame with soft gradient lenses. Clean, confident styling that channels loyal friendships and effortless cool.

A modern black square frame with soft gradient lenses. Clean, confident styling that channels loyal friendships and effortless cool. Beachy: A streamlined rectangular frame with dark lenses for an easy, laid-back look. Minimal, versatile, and perfect for soaking up sun from beach days to golden hour.

These playful, summer-ready colorways feature scratch- and impact-resistant lenses and 100% UVA-UVB protection, and retail for $16.99 in-store or $20 online. Love Island x Foster Grant will be available for a limited time only at CVS, Amazon, FosterGrant.com and select retailers in the United Kingdom.

About Foster Grant

Foster Grant, one of the world’s leading over-the-counter eyewear brands, helps consumers celebrate their originality and style. Featuring stylish, innovative non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses and optical frames, Foster Grant appeals to consumers of all ages to help them care for their eyes. FGX International dba Foster Grant, an EssilorLuxottica company, is a leading designer and marketer of nonprescription reading glasses, optical frames, and sunglasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands, licenses and ecommerce channels. For more information, visit fgxi.com.