KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to DB Master Finance LLC, Series 2026-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to DB Master Finance LLC, Series 2026-1 Class A-1, Class A-2-I and Class A-2-II Notes, a whole business securitization (WBS). The rating actions follow KBRA’s analysis which indicates that existing credit enhancement for the notes and cash flows are sufficient to support the ratings following the issuance of the Series 2026- 1.

In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2026-1 Notes, the Series 2021-1 Class A-2-I Notes will be refinanced, and the outstanding principal balance on the Series 2019-1 Class A-1 Notes and Series 2023-1 Class A-1 Notes is expected to be paid down. KBRA anticipates withdrawing the ratings on Issuer’s Series 2021 Class A-2-I Notes and Series 2023-1 Class A-1 Notes and affirming the Series 2021-1 Class A-2-II Notes, Series 2021-1 Class A-2-III Notes, Series 2025-1 Class A-2-I and Series 2025-1 Class A-2-II Notes (together, the “Existing Notes”). The Existing Notes are pari passu with the Series 2026-1, Class A Notes. KBRA’s existing ratings are only for the Series 2021-1, the Series 2023-1 and the Series 2025-1.

As of December 28, 2025 (Q4 2025), the Dunkin’ Brands restaurant system included over 22,100 units across 48 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 53 international markets, generating approximately $16.8 billion in annual systemwide sales. Approximately 82% of systemwide sales were generated in the U.S., with the remaining 18% from international markets. Transaction cash flows are supported by royalty payments from 100% franchised locations.

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Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

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