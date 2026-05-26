French Fashion Retailer Taps Algolia AI to Power Smarter Search and Conversational Discovery, Driving 2.3x Conversion Growth and One-Third of Digital Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the AI Search and Retrieval platform powering more than 1.75 trillion queries each year for over 18,000 businesses worldwide, today announced its partnership with Gémo, the French fashion retailer serving families online and in more than 400 stores. By implementing Algolia’s AI Search platform, including its AI Ranking that intelligently boosts popular search results based on real-time user behavior, Gémo has elevated search into a powerful, measurable driver of growth achieving a 2.3x increase in conversions and an exceptional 160x return on investment. Today, Algolia-powered search drives one-third of Gémo’s digital revenue.

Gémo also harnesses Algolia’s Merchandising Studio and AI-based Rules functionality to give category managers control over the search experience, enabling them to independently fine-tune and optimize results, boost products, and tailor campaigns in line with seasonality, emerging trends, and evolving business priorities. Complementing this, AI Synonyms helps minimize zero-result queries, ensuring shoppers can quickly find what they’re looking for, regardless of how they phrase their search.

Elsa Souillart, Category Manager, Gémo, said: “As we deepen our investment in ecommerce and omnichannel growth, Algolia has become core to our digital strategy, establishing a strong groundwork for next generation, AI-powered experiences and conversational discovery experiences. Beyond delivering exceptional returns, it has helped us build a more intuitive, seamless search journey for our customers, whilst equipping our teams with the tools to continuously optimize relevance and drive conversions. This was something that was once exceptionally challenging to achieve given the scale of our catalog.”

Nate Barad, Vice President of Product and Technical Marketing, said: “Guided by its ‘tailored for family life’ ethos, Gémo is focused on making everyday life for families easier. Fast, seamless AI-powered search plays a critical role in that mission, by helping busy parents find the right apparel quickly and at the right price. We’re thrilled that Algolia has helped elevate their mission, turning search into a meaningful driver of growth.”

Learn about how Gémo is using Algolia as a strategic revenue driver in the full case study. To learn how Algolia’s AI search can transform your retail business, request a demo.

About Algolia

Algolia is the leading AI Search and Retrieval platform, powering 1.75 trillion searches a year for more than 18,000 businesses. With a unified keyword and vector search and retrieval engine, Algolia delivers the world’s fastest and most scalable search and discovery technology. Companies rely on Algolia to build agentic, generative, and search experiences through tools like Agent Studio. With over a decade of innovation, Algolia is redefining retrieval-powered applications and the future of AI discovery.